Jon Hamm providing voice for new animated series
For the Jon Hamm fans who've already seen "Wild Mountain Thyme" and are waiting for "Top Gun: Maverick" to come out in July, you can catch him in March.

Well, at least his voice anyway.

Hamm is providing the vocals for one of the characters in the animated series "Invincible," which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

The eight-episode series will hit with three episodes on March 26, with a new episode coming on following Fridays.

In the toon, STL's No. 1 celeb provides the voice of Steve.

The show is based on the comic book characters created by Robert Kirkman, also the creator of TV's "The Walking Dead."

The lead character, a superhero's son who is just developing his powers, is voiced by Steven Yeun, best known as Glenn in "The Walking Dead."

Other celebs in the production include Mark Hamill, Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali, Zachary Quinto and Seth Rogan.

