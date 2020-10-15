Jon Hamm voicing role Sunday on TV's 'Bless The Harts'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's happening — a reunion of cast members of "Bridesmaids," or at least their voices.

Jon Hamm will be featured Sunday in an episode of "Bless The Harts," an animated sitcom on the Fox Network that is anchored by the voices of Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on KTVI (Channel 2).

Wiig and Rudolph were two of the main stars of the wedding-party comedy from 2011, in which Hamm played the world's worst boyfriend.

Hamm is set to appear in Sunday's Halloween-themed episode “Dead Mall,” providing the voice of Mayor Webb.

According to entertainment news site Comingsoon.net, Hamm's character is an "old-school stoner mayor who does his best to keep the small town going on a tight budget, with a proclivity for staging public explosions of old buildings."

