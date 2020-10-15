 Skip to main content
Jon Hamm voicing role Sunday on TV's 'Bless The Harts'
09-bridesmaids

Jon Hamm in "Bridesmaids."

It's happening — a reunion of cast members of "Bridesmaids," or at least their voices.

Jon Hamm will be featured Sunday in an episode of "Bless The Harts," an animated sitcom on the Fox Network that is anchored by the voices of Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on KTVI (Channel 2).

Wiig and Rudolph were two of the main stars of the wedding-party comedy from 2011, in which Hamm played the world's worst boyfriend.

Hamm is set to appear in Sunday's Halloween-themed episode “Dead Mall,” providing the voice of Mayor Webb.

According to entertainment news site Comingsoon.net, Hamm's character is an "old-school stoner mayor who does his best to keep the small town going on a tight budget, with a proclivity for staging public explosions of old buildings."

