Kinloch native and 'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kinloch native and 'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

2018 Variety's Power Of Women

Jenifer Lewis arrives at Variety's Power of Women event on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

We’ve always known what a star Kinloch’s Jenifer Lewis was, and now she's getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to further prove it.

The “Black-ish” star is in the 2021 batch of honorees, as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Others to be inducted include  Nick Cannon, Kelly Clarkson, Benedict Cumberbatch, the Judds, Don Cheadle, Naomi Watts, Morris Chestnut, Josh Brolin, Marla Gibbs, Jimmy Smits, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha  Yearwood, Missy Elliot, Sarah Paulson, the Chi-Lites, August Wilson  (posthumous), Luciano Pavarotti (posthumous), and Christian Slater, among others.

The honorees were chosen among hundreds of nominees.

Lewis is considered the mother of black Hollywood -- her book is “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.”

 

