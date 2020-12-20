KSDK reaches agreement with AT&T UVerse and DirecTV

ST. LOUIS — KSDK has reached multi-year-agreements with DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse to restore their programming to those providers, the news station announced on their Facebook page on Sunday.

KSDK's news and sports programming should reappear on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse Sunday, according to a press release from KSDK's parent company Tegna.

KSDK's shows have been missing for cable customers with DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse since Dec. 2 due to contract disagreements, after the original contract with Tegna expired on Dec. 1.

Tegna owns KSDK and about 60 other stations across roughly 50 U.S. markets. Tegna worked behind closed doors with AT&T to determine how much Tegna should be paid for their programming.

Your viewing guide to the day’s top shows and viral videos. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.