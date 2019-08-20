The most talked-about chef in St. Louis right now does not have a James Beard Award, a string of restaurants or a hip food truck.
The most talked-about chef in St. Louis right now is 13 years old.
Tarek Husseini is a competitor on "Kids Baking Championship," a popular show now in its seventh season on the Food Network. Tarek and eight other remarkably accomplished young bakers compete in baking challenges to determine a winner, who will receive a prize of $25,000.
Tarek, whose other passion besides baking is Legos, sailed through the first three episodes. That means there are only six contestants left.
In the current episode, "I Doughnut Know What to Think," the young bakers use Bundt pans to make a giant cake, which they then decorate like a doughnut. The next showing is at noon Saturday, followed by 7 p.m. Monday, 2 a.m. Aug 27 and 4 p.m. Sept. 16.
The next challenge, "International Intrigue," requires the remaining contestants to create a dessert that looks like a savory international dish such as sushi or shish kebab. It will begin airing Monday at 8 p.m.
The show is hosted by cakemesiter Duff Goldberg and actress-turned-cookbook-author Valerie Bertinelli.