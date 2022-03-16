On heels of St. Louis 'Bachelor,' the next 'Bachelorette' is from O'Fallon, Ill.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Fans of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" were thrilled and a little confused Tuesday night when the franchise announced that the next Bachelorette would be two Bachelorettes.

One of them, Gabby Windey, is originally from O'Fallon, Illinois.

Windey and Rachel Recchia, who were both on the just-concluded season of "The Bachelor," will star on the next season of "The Bachelorette."

Both women fell in love with this season's Bachelor, Clayton Echard, of Eureka. Both were heartbroken when he told them he loved both of them (along with a third woman, Susie Evans, who is now in a relationship with him) and that he had slept with each of them. Both cried copious tears.

The producers of the show noticed that they bonded in their mutual heartbreak, which led to the unusual pairing of two bachelorettes for a single season. Host Jesse Palmer said he did not know how the two-bachelorette show would work but said they would all figure it out together.

According to Wikipedia, Windey, 31, was born and raised in O'Fallon. She went to O'Fallon High School, where she was sports editor on the school newspaper. She was selected Miss O'Fallon in 2008.

She then went to Colorado for college and now lives in Denver. She is an ICU nurse and also spent five years as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos.

