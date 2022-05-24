Saying goodbye to 'This Is Us' will break our hearts — and leave us wiser

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I'm not ready to say farewell to the Pearson clan tonight.

But I have no choice — it's the series finale after six emotionally grueling seasons that brought me closer to this fictional family than I ever imagined possible.

It took me awhile to warm up to this hourlong NBC drama, starring St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown in an Emmy-winning lead role. In the beginning, the storyline was choppy, and the writing was uneven. But the cast and writers have grown into the best ensemble on network television.

It's been many, many years since I made an effort to watch a weekly series exactly when it aired. That's what "This Is Us" eventually became — cathartic, appointment TV best experienced with other viewers on Twitter reacting to the plot twists along with you.

Here's what made it so compelling:

1. The Pearson drama was unique but relatable.

Leo Tolstoy wrote: “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” The Pearsons love one another and shared many happy moments, but they have their grievances and hardships and moments of profound unhappiness. This seems to be how most families function. The Pearsons' unusual circumstances — triplets, interracial adoption, untimely parental loss in a freak accident — made their specific issues interesting, but the underlying themes and conflicts are ones that most families confront. Even the most loving families struggle, evolve and grow in their relationships with one another. The Pearsons normalized this growth.

2. The characters matured over time.

I don't personally know any family that has a senator, big-time actor and famous pop star in it, but I do know families who have dealt with grief, addiction, infertility, job loss, divorce and dementia. While some of the characters were larger than life — Jack, Randall and Kevin — they had failings and struggles that humanized them. Aging doesn't mean people heal their traumas or slay their demons, but the Pearson children put in the work to grow and mature.

3. The family learns to survive and thrive even when bad things happen.

The show is known for tear-jerking scenes and tragic plot twists. But ultimately this is a story about hope and survival. It's a reassuring message that even when the worst things happen — the untimely death of a parent, war trauma, child abuse, a devastating diagnosis, the demise of a marriage — people can make it through and find love, happiness and humor in meaningful ways.

4. It offered the most beautiful portrayal of death shown on television.

Death is inevitable. Dealing with loss and grief is part of learning how to live. The show offers one of the most hopeful and beautiful depictions of what an end-of-life journey might be like. No one knows what really happens, metaphysically, when a person dies. Many people think they know, but there's only one way to know for sure. So why not embrace the idea that we are reunited with those we've lost and offer loving closure for those left behind?

5. It gave us all free therapy.

It was impossible not to project your own experiences, to see reflections of your own relationships in the Pearsons' saga. Family relationships are intense and complex. Mothers who are selflessly devoted to their children can still keep life-altering secrets from them. Siblings can be best friends and still say the most hurtful things to one another. Fathers can show up like superheroes and still not be there when you need them the most. The show handled this tension and complexity with nuance and grace. It didn't feel preachy, even when it modeled the way we should talk to the ones we love the most. The conflicts felt honest. And the weekly cryfests were really just all of us working out our own issues.

Watching them heal healed us.

6. There were no villains.

My husband watched one early episode of this show with me and dismissed it as a "soap opera." But unlike the caricatures and cliffhangers offered by old-school soaps, there were no true bad guys in this show. Every main character had flaws and redeeming qualities. They made mistakes and sometimes learned from them. Sure, some characters will always be fan favorites (Team Beth forever), but they all acted with genuine affection and good intentions toward one another. The Pearsons loved and took care of one another with gusto — even when they fell short.

They were the perfect, imperfect family for these troubled times.

