Tom DeLay in 2009, in the middle of his indictment on charges of campaign money laundering. Rick Perry in 2016, after his failed presidential bid. Now, Sean Spicer, after his brief and inglorious tenure as the White House press secretary for the Trump administration in 2017.
There's a long history of figures -- pop-cultural and political -- using ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" as a vehicle through which to sashay their way to redemption.
In some ways, Spicer's arc from a government official to a "DWTS" contestant isn't surprising -- after all, it's just the reverse of Trump's pivot from reality television to the presidency.