Spurned on ‘Bachelorette,’ Lake Saint Louis resident will be ‘The Bachelor’

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

It’s an attitude that serves equally well whether you’re a college walk-on who gets signed by an NFL team or you’re looking for love on reality television.

ABC has announced that Clayton Echard, who lives with his family in Lake Saint Louis and was eliminated from the romance competition “The Bachelorette” just last week, will be the featured bachelor on next season’s “The Bachelor,” which begins Jan. 3.

Echard, 28, grew up in Eureka, where he played football at Eureka High School. Though he was not initially offered a scholarship, he earned a spot on the team at the University of Missouri. After college, he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, but was cut from the team before the season started. Film crews were spotted in Eureka this fall, causing some to speculate that they were filming "The Bachelor."

Now working as a medical equipment sales representative, he was one of the eligible contestants hoping to win the hand of teacher Michelle Young in the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which began in October.