Spurned on "Bachelorette," Lake St. Louis resident will star on "The Bachelor"

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

It’s an attitude that serves equally well whether you’re a college walk-on who gets signed by an NFL team or you’re looking for love on reality television.

ABC has announced that Lake St. Louis resident Clayton Echard, who was eliminated from the romance competition “The Bachelorette” just last week, will be the featured bachelor on next season’s “The Bachelor,” which begins Jan. 3.

Echard, 28, grew up in Eureka, where he played football at Eureka High School. Though he was not initially offered a scholarship, he earned a spot on the team at the University of Missouri. After college, he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, but was cut from the team before the season started.

Now working as a medical equipment sales representative, he was one of the eligible contestants hoping to win the hand of teacher Michelle Young in the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which began in October.

Young did not give him the all-important staying-in-the-competition rose last week, saying that even though he “completely checked every single box of all the qualities I’m looking for in somebody,” she turned him down because she was not ready to meet his family, a requirement of the next episode.