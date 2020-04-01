St. Charles murder is focus of new 'Forensic Files'

The brutal 2007 slaying of St. Charles insurance agent Robert Eidman frustrated investigators and went unsolved for more than two years until technology caught up to the case.

The murder and its eventual conclusion are the focus of a new television show to air at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on HLN. "Forensic Files II" is a reboot of a true-crime series, "Forensic Files," that last filmed in 2011.

Sunday's episode, "Inside Pocket," uses interviews, slow-motion re-creations and several photographs of the crime scene to tell the story of Eidman's murder and the efforts of the St. Charles Police Department to crack a case with few visible clues.

But there was one clue that couldn't be seen. Police collected it and, when DNA technology improved, it proved to be a vital link in the murderer's conviction.

As the show's announcer intones, the murderer was caught because "you can't hide what you can't see." Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn, who covered the story, is featured in the show.

Note: This story corrects information about the police department that conducted the investigation.

