St. Louis comedian Nikki Glaser lands debut HBO special, 'Good Clean Filth'

Nikki Glaser is on a roll that isn't stopping anytime soon. She just announced that her debut HBO special, “Good Clean Filth,” will air July 16 on the premium cable channel.
The special airs after the start of the second season of “FBoy Island,” the dating competition series that she hosts and executive produces for HBO Max.
“FBoy Island” returns July 14, making it an especially high-profile week for the Kirkwood native who now lives in St. Louis.
Recently, Glaser’s E! reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” wrapped. Check out our recaps here. And she recently extended her “One Night With Nikki Glaser” tour through December.