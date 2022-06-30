 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

St. Louis comedian Nikki Glaser lands debut HBO special, 'Good Clean Filth'

  • 0

Nikki Glaser is on a roll that isn't stopping anytime soon. She just announced that her debut HBO special, “Good Clean Filth,” will air July 16 on the premium cable channel.

The special airs after the start of the second season of “FBoy Island,” the dating competition series that she hosts and executive produces for HBO Max.

“FBoy Island” returns July 14, making it an especially high-profile week for the Kirkwood native who now lives in St. Louis.

Recently, Glaser’s E! reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” wrapped. Check out our recaps here. And she recently extended her “One Night With Nikki Glaser” tour through December.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News