St. Louis native directs HBO film

"Thoroughbreds" director and St. Louis native Cory Finley gets back in the race next month with an HBO film starring Hugh Jackman.
"Bad Education" is set to debut on the premium cable channel on April 25. Inspired by true events, it's a tale of scandal involving a school administrator.
Jackman is being touted as a possible Emmy nominee. The cast also includes Allison Janney and Ray Romano. Written by Mike Makowsky, "Bad Education" had its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Playwright-turned-filmmaker Finley earned critical praise for the 2017 drama "Thoroughbreds," about two young women who plan a murder. The Post-Dispatch called the film "a stylish exploration of criminal behavior among the privileged class" that "should put Finley on the fast track."
"Thoroughbreds" starred Olivia Cooke (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) and the late Anton Yelchin (“Star Trek”).
