St. Louis native directs HBO film
St. Louis native directs HBO film

2017 Sundance Film Festival - "Thoroughbred" Premiere

Cory Finley, center, the writer/director of "Thoroughbreds," poses with cast members Olivia Cooke, left, and Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere of the film at Library Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

"Thoroughbreds" director and St. Louis native Cory Finley gets back in the race next month with an HBO film starring Hugh Jackman.

"Bad Education" is set to debut on the premium cable channel on April 25. Inspired by true events, it's a tale of scandal involving a school administrator. 

Jackman is being touted as a possible Emmy nominee. The cast also includes Allison Janney and Ray Romano. Written by Mike Makowsky, "Bad Education" had its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Playwright-turned-filmmaker Finley earned critical praise for the 2017 drama "Thoroughbreds," about two young women who plan a murder. The Post-Dispatch called the film "a stylish exploration of criminal behavior among the privileged class" that "should put Finley on the fast track."

"Thoroughbreds" starred Olivia Cooke (“Me and  Earl and the Dying Girl”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) and the late Anton Yelchin (“Star Trek”).

