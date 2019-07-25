Hair stylist Jason Bolden's first paid client was actress Gabrielle Union. Is it any wonder that the St. Louis native is about to get his own reality TV show?
"Styling Hollywood" will debut on Netflix on Aug. 30. The show will focus on Bolden and his interior-decorator husband Adair Curtis, with details about their marriage and their lifestyle company JSN Studio.
Bolden's clients include Yara Shahidi, Ryan Coogler, Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, Ava DuVernay, Serena Williams, Storm Reid and Vanessa Hudgens.