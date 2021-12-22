 Skip to main content
St. Louis native Michael 'Supe' Granda will compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'
St. Louis native Michael 'Supe' Granda will compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Michael "Supe" Granda (center) with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils

 Courtesy of the artists

Michael "Supe" Granda, a St. Louis native and musician, will compete in an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" airing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 on KSDK. 

He is a bassist/vocalist with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, which is celebrating 50 years together. The band performed in September at River City Casino.

Granda also performs with his own longtime group, Supe & the Sandwiches, as well as Silly Grandpa, a children’s music project. He also works as a professional Santa Claus, with appearances at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I’ve got the Daredevils, Silly Grandpa, Santa Claus and Supe & the Sandwiches,” he told music writer Daniel Durchholz in September. “And I’m still doing the same thing I did when I was 12 years old — still trying to play (the Rolling Stones’) ‘Get Off of My Cloud,’ as good as I can, you know?”

Granda is married with two children and seven grandchildren. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Three of his granddaughters convinced him to apply for a spot on "Wheel of Fortune," the show said in a news release. 

“They would always say: 'Grandpa, you should go on the show. Grandpa, you can win some money,'" he said in the announcement.

He’s the author of the 2008 memoir “It Shined: The Saga of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils” and is working on a book about his adventures as Santa called “Fat and Funny.”

