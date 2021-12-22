St. Louis native, musician Michael 'Supe' Granda will compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Michael "Supe" Granda, a musician and St. Louis native, will compete in an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" airing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 on KSDK.

He is a bassist/vocalist with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, which is celebrating 50 years together. The band performed in September at River City Casino.

Granda also performs with his own longtime group, Supe & the Sandwiches, as well as Silly Grandpa, a children’s music project. He also works as a professional Santa Claus, with appearances at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I’ve got the Daredevils, Silly Grandpa, Santa Claus and Supe & the Sandwiches,” he told music writer Daniel Durchholz in September. “And I’m still doing the same thing I did when I was 12 years old — still trying to play (the Rolling Stones’) ‘Get Off of My Cloud,’ as good as I can, you know?”

Granda is married with two children and seven grandchildren. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.