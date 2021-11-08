St. Louis real estate agent helps buyers love their new homes in 'Call the Closer' on HGTV

HGTV is divided into two types of programming: real-estate shows and renovation shows.
A new hybrid show for the cable channel is being produced in St. Louis.
"Call the Closer" features local real estate agent Lauren Risley, who first finds homes for her clients and then renovates them, turning the houses into the buyers' dream homes.
Though it seems like a natural fit, this combination of services was not specifically created for the benefit of TV. Buying houses and renovating them is what she does.
"About one in six clients cannot find what they are looking for," says Risley, whose real estate firm is based in Sunset Hills.
A lot of these clients, or at least the ones featured on the show, come to her after spending a year or more fruitlessly looking for a home. Risley convinces them to buy a house they like and then let her turn it into a house they love.
Risley, 37, grew up in St. Charles and attended Francis Howell Central High School. A business degree in college led to work in finance, specifically mergers and acquisitions. She loved it, she says, especially all the travel.
"However, I did not see the next 30, 40 years of my life traveling every week, walking through corporate offices," she says.
Meanwhile, she bought her first house at 19, fixed it up and lived in it for two years. She sold it, bought another, fixed that one up, and lived in it for two years. The cycle repeated itself as she took the money she earned for selling one house and put it into another.
Also while attending college, an older friend of her sister's hired her to help with his work renovating houses. He taught her how to do such things as installing tile — "not the super-crazy renovation stuff, but the basics," she says.
With that knowledge, she began buying and renovating her own houses, beginning with small bungalows in south St. Louis. She didn't do it too often, she says, because she was still a part of corporate America.
But about seven years ago, she realized that her passion — it's a word she uses a lot — was for real estate.
"I started renovating as an arm of my business," she says.
As part of her marketing scheme, she began putting videos of her work online. These were seen by local production company Coolfire Studios, whose reality programming has included "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's." The company liked what it saw and took it to HGTV.
So far, eight episodes of "Call the Closer" have been filmed and are scheduled to air, beginning Nov. 8. If the response is good, more will be coming.
Risley, who had not yet seen the show, says each episode is different because the clients' needs are different. In the first episode, the clients are perfectionists who have been through five other real estate agents. When Risley notices they were stressing out over seeing houses, she takes them to a bar for a drink.
Once they have loosened up and had a little fun, they are ready to go back out to look at houses.
In a later episode, the buyers are investors who run a number of businesses. They are constantly on their phones, which Risley overcomes by making them hand over their devices. That way, they can concentrate on the house-buying task at hand.
On the show, "you really get to know the buyers, and it's really about them and their process," she says.
Of course, part of the fun of watching renovation shows is seeing what goes wrong. And according to Risley, on every renovation, something always goes wrong.
"I tell people all the time, whatever is the worst possible outcome you can expect, expect it to be worse than that. And when it's not, it's just icing," she says.
Meanwhile, her team always knows how to handle a surprise.
"We always have a plan B, C and D in case things don't go well," she says.
In one episode, she is working on a 130-year-old house in the Central West End. The crew is taking down walls — which they do in nearly every episode — when they find asbestos.
"As soon as that happens, it's game over," she says. The project must shut down until the asbestos can be contained, removed and remediated. And every delay costs more money every day.
In another episode, the crew is taking down a wall when they find, to their considerable surprise, a solid foot of stone. It had to be removed using a jackhammer, after consultation with the architect.
"For about two hours, we didn't know if this was going to be a $10,000 issue, a $20,000 issue. We didn't know if it could be one of the episodes" because it might take too long to fix, she says.
On the show, the buyers are only involved in the renovation process at the beginning. Risley and a designer present the homeowners with three different looks for each room. They get an idea of the owners' tastes from their responses, and they go from there. The owners don't get to see the work they have paid for until it is completed.
The surprise they show on camera is real, Risley says.
Filming of the episodes ran from March to August, often while working on three or four projects at once. The film crew worked six days a week, 12 hours a day, she says. Even when Risley was off doing something else, the crew was working hard without her.
"The crew is unbelievable. I will never watch TV the same way again," she says.
"It's unbelievable what goes into each and every one of those episodes. This is not a job for them, this is their passion."
They bonded so tightly, she says, that the crew even came to all of Risley's sand volleyball games.
Each episode prominently features St. Louis, with multiple shots of the Arch, plus the Old Courthouse, parks and more. Restaurants such as the Frisco Barroom and Bait play prominent roles.
"One of the things I'm most excited about is to show off St. Louis," Risley says.
What "Call the Closer" • When 9 p.m. Mondays, starting Nov. 8 • Where HGTV • More info hgtv.com