St. Louis real estate agent helps buyers love their new homes in 'Call the Closer' on HGTV

In one episode, she is working on a 130-year-old house in the Central West End. The crew is taking down walls — which they do in nearly every episode — when they find asbestos.

"As soon as that happens, it's game over," she says. The project must shut down until the asbestos can be contained, removed and remediated. And every delay costs more money every day.

In another episode, the crew is taking down a wall when they find, to their considerable surprise, a solid foot of stone. It had to be removed using a jackhammer, after consultation with the architect.

"For about two hours, we didn't know if this was going to be a $10,000 issue, a $20,000 issue. We didn't know if it could be one of the episodes" because it might take too long to fix, she says.

On the show, the buyers are only involved in the renovation process at the beginning. Risley and a designer present the homeowners with three different looks for each room. They get an idea of the owners' tastes from their responses, and they go from there. The owners don't get to see the work they have paid for until it is completed.

The surprise they show on camera is real, Risley says.