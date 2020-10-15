Stephen King's thriller 'Mr. Mercedes' gets another chance

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Stephen King's most creepy and tense stories was hiding in plain sight.

"Mr. Mercedes" started life in 2017 as a broadcast offering on the AT&T-owned, DirecTV-exclusive Audience Network, only to be left marooned with an uncertain future after the obscure channel was shut down. The crime series gets another life this month after NBC's Peacock streaming service acquired it.

"Nobody could find it. And that was enormously frustrating," says director Jack Bender. "Hopefully it's going to get the audience it's always deserved."

The pitch-dark series — adapted by David E. Kelley and starring Brendan Gleeson — is based on Stephen King's bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy and follows a retired, ornery detective tormented by a seriously troubled serial killer who announces himself by mowing down dozens of people in line for a job fair in a stolen Mercedes.

"My intention was always to do a character driven, scary show about the monster inside these people instead of the monster outside the people," says Bender. "Even though they're monstrous people doing monstrous things, they are not, quote-unquote, boogeyman monsters."