Sterling K. Brown joins cast for special 'West Wing' episode on HBO Max

“The West Wing” returns Oct. 15 on HBO Max for a staged reading of a favorite episode about the importance of voting. It will all be back — the soaring strings, the scenes of walking-and-talking, the patriotism and sense of honor in working for the president.

And this time, St. Louis’ own Sterling K. Brown will be in the cast.

All of the favorite old actors will be on board, too, from Rob Lowe and Allison Janney to Martin Sheen as president Jed Bartlet, in an onstage reading of the episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.”

Brown — the pride of Olivette and the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School — steps into the role of White House chief of staff Leo McGarry. McGarry was originally played by John Spencer, who died in 2005. The show was still in production at the time.

The “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode aired in 2002. It takes place on the night of the New Hampshire primary, in the small town that has the distinction of being the first place in America to cast its votes each election; it is based on the real town of Hart’s Location, New Hampshire. Chess games, insomnia, political discussions and campaign high jinks ensue — along with those swelling strings.

The special episode is a benefit for When We All Vote. Commercial-break appearances will be made by former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

