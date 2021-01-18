 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling K. Brown will narrate CNN's Lincoln documentary
0 comments

Sterling K. Brown will narrate CNN's Lincoln documentary

{{featured_button_text}}
2018 Time 100 Gala

Sterling K. Brown attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 Evan Agostini

Sterling K. Brown is lending his voice to a timely documentary series.

The St. Louis native and star of NBC's "This Is Us" is the narrator of "Lincoln: Divided We Stand," beginning next month on CNN.

Through interviews and re-creations, along with photos, letters and artifacts, the six-part series explores the political career and personal life of Abraham Lincoln. In a time of civil war, the president faced challenges that resonate with recent American history. 

Brown won Emmy Awards for his performances as Randall Pearson in "This Is Us" and as Christopher Darden in the FX limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." His films include "Black Panther" and "Marshall," both starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

"Lincoln: Divided We Stand" premieres at 9 p.m. Feb. 14.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports