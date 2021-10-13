The 10 greatest 'Seinfeld' episodes to savor on Netflix

"Seinfeld" repeats migrated to Netflix on Oct. 1, meaning a new generation of fans have a chance to get introduced to an American classic. But where to begin? Here are my 10 favorite episodes, in order of preference, that I first shared back in 1998.

1. "The Bubble Boy" (episode 45) • George's most unlikely and hilarious nemesis was a cranky kid forced to live in a plastic bubble. During an outrageous Trivial Pursuit game, George ends up puncturing the kid's dome over a disputed answer ("Moors! Moops!") and has the whole town on his tail.

2. "The Junior Mint" (episode 58) • A splenectomy was never this much fun. Kramer and Jerry observe the surgery of Elaine's former, overweight boyfriend ("Let's go watch 'em slice this fat bastard up"), and a piece of Kramer's candy drops into the patient's innards. This is also the one where all Jerry can remember about his new girlfriend's name is that it rhymes with a female body part (Mulva? Bovary?).

3. "The Library" (episode 22) • A long-overdue copy of "Tropic of Cancer" has Jerry butting heads with a library cop (Philip Baker Hall), George confronting his mean high-school gym teacher ("Can't standya!") and Kramer romancing a mousy librarian in an episode that's anything but by the book.