TV recap: Baby talk, stage fright and an ode to St. Louis in ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

Post-Dispatch editors Beth O’Malley and Gabe Hartwig provide weekly recaps of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis. Here’s what happened in Episode 5, titled “You? Me? Kids?” Beware of spoilers and some adult language. New episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” Nikki performed in Chicago and visited the bird rescue where she donated her winnings from “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

Beth • We begin, as we often do, in the “Nikki Glaser Podcast” studio, where Nikki and co-host/roommate Andrew are discussing topics that may or may not be relevant later. Today it’s whether they were scared as children. Nikki reveals that she slept in her parents’ bedroom until eighth grade.

We used to sleep in my parents’ room, but that was before the house got central AC; they had a window unit, and our bedrooms didn’t.

G • If I was scared at night, I would pull the covers over my head and hope for the best. It still works.

•••

B • BFF Kerstin is at Nikki and Andrew’s apartment in the Central West End, and Nikki provides a recap of the previous episode in Chicago. Flashbacks of squawking birds. So many birds.

G • Nikki recounts the awkward post-show hotel elevator ride with her parents to the room she and Chris shared. She confirms that she and Chris “uh, consummated our … love?”

B • She seems grossed out by the statement but adds that she has no regrets.

G • Nikki asks Kerstin whether she wants to have children someday. Yes, but if it happens, it happens. She doesn’t need a family to feel fulfilled.

B • Nikki is sitting on a barstool with her feet in a massaging device on the stool beside her. It is well established that her bunions must be massaged at all times. This is preferable to seeing Andrew do it.

G • Then Kerstin asks Nikki if she wants kids. She does! There was a whole episode about that, and now I guess here comes one more. She’s ready to move forward with Chris, but they haven’t talked about marriage or kids.

•••

G • At E.J. and Julie’s home in Des Peres, it’s an old-fashioned guitar party. Dad and Nikki are strumming away in the living room, and a guest enters.

B • It's Nikki's vocal coach. Her name is Aria. Love it.

G • I see that Aria’s online bios identify her as a “sound healer.” Nikki wants to be taken seriously as a vocalist — she’s singing in an upcoming live podcast — so she started working with Aria.

I feel like she should’ve enlisted Aria’s services before recording that song two episodes ago at Sawhorse Studios. Maybe she did, and we're just not seeing these scenes in a logical order.

B • But they haven’t actually worked on singing. We see some footage involving bells, facial massage and a conversation about religion. Mostly they seem to be friends.

G • Nikki struggles through a few vocal exercises and then bursts into tears. She’s having trouble hitting the high notes, but E.J. says she sounds great. “I just want to be Taylor Swift, and I can’t,” Nikki says. E.J. suggests a lower octave. “I can’t sing like Frankie Valli, but big deal!” he offers.

B • The moment passes, and father and daughter begin to duet. It’s a “Weird Al”-esque rewrite of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” with lyrics such as: “It’s too late for that now. I’m kicking you out now. And I’m gonna bang your mom.” Nikki sounds a lot better than she did for the warm-ups.

G • Julie, in the next room, stands with hands on hips. “Not nice,” she says, squinting at the show in her living room. “That is … awful.”

•••

B • In an odd interstitial scene, Kerstin and Nikki are giving Julie a facial. Julie is lying on Nikki’s bed in the pink bedroom, and the girls, standing over her, massage her face with some kind of roller.

G • They decide it would be hilarious to turn Julie’s upside-down face into a chin puppet. They stick eyes on her chin and wrap her head in a scarf. It is mildly amusing.

B • I don’t get any of this.

G • I immediately thought of a scene from “The Nanny,” where Fran and Gracie win the big talent contest by doing a similar routine. Anybody else? Just me? OK.

•••

B • Here’s something I recognize: the Boathouse in Forest Park. Nikki and E.J. are rowing a boat on the Grand Basin and Post-Dispatch Lake (named for an 1894 fundraising campaign by this newspaper).

G • Nikki has questions about how E.J. knew Julie was “the one.” How soon until he asked her about kids? How do they deal with conflict?

B • Nikki says she avoids conflict in relationships. She usually doesn’t hesitate to stand up for herself, but when it comes to a romantic pursuit, it’s “literally impossible.” She chalks it up to being awkward.

G • She explains: “Asking the guy you’re dating and sleeping with now about your future and marriage and kids and all of these things that I should probably already know the answers to — it’s really scary, and I want to be the cool girl.”

B • Oof, the curse of being the “cool girl” around guys. There have been (I’m guessing) dissertations written about this. Nikki seems insecure about how she’s perceived, which is surprising because she’s a comedian who talks so candidly about everything else.

G • Nikki tells Dad she’s excited about being with Chris, and she knows he loves her. But E.J. becomes distracted by some very cool remote-control battleships on the lake. The conversation is completely derailed.

B • This scene is followed by a quick interview with Nikki and Chris, during which Chris covers his face and laughs a lot. He says they make a good team; he helps get Nikki out of her own head. The rest of the exchange is an Earmuffs Moment.

•••

B • It’s the night of the live podcast in November, at a bar that I hope Gabe knows about. I’ve never seen this place before.

G • Joe’s Cafe — I’ve never been, but it looks like fun. E.J.’s band, Glaze and the Moonkings, performs there. Backstage, he and Andrew are entranced by a funhouse mirror; Julie, not so much.

B • As Nikki warms up, she tells Andrew, in song, that she has stage fright.

G • “I believe in living your dreams, but I just don’t want to be the actress who switches to singing, and everyone goes, ‘Stick to what you’re good at.’” Nikki says. “I don’t want to hear Taylor Swift do comedy. And I’d fear that Taylor Swift would be better at comedy than me right out of the gate.”

Considering how many times Taylor Swift is evoked in each episode, she really needs to make an appearance. Make it happen, E!

B • Nikki takes the stage with podcast producer Noa. Wait, did Noa also move to St. Louis because of Nikki?

G • Noa Avior joins Nikki’s daily podcast remotely and said in the live show that this was her first visit here.

Mandy the masseuse is also here — not to be confused with Andy the masseuse in Chicago — to rub Nikki’s feet during the show.

B • So many feet shots.

G • Andrew makes a grand entrance clutching two canned beverages. One is Zevia, which seems to show up multiple times per episode.

B • Nikki tells the crowd that she will be singing with her dad later and says she’s nervous. We see a clip from a 2004 stand-up show — a time when she was so nervous that she carried her jokes on a sweaty piece of paper.

G • When it’s E.J.’s turn onstage, he assures the audience that it’s a really good song. They begin singing, and it really is a good song.

B • It’s not the mom-banging song we heard earlier! It’s about her love of St. Louis. Nikki says she’s no Adele or Ariana Grande, but in my unprofessional opinion, she’s got a nice voice.

G • “I’m actually really proud of myself singing about St. Louis,” she says. “The song is amazing, and I also love St. Louis because my family’s here.”

B • St. Louis: Where Your Family Is. Not the tagline the tourism office really wants. But also, so true.

•••

G • At Nikki’s apartment, Chris arrives carrying a shiny gift bag for … Andrew?

B • They start talking about makeup for some reason, and Nikki tells Chris his eyebrows are “undefined — just like us.” He snorts.

G • So what’s in the bag? A pizza pan and a pizza cutter. Andrew has been slicing pizza with a paring knife, apparently. That’s no way to live.

B • Chris asks about Nikki’s niece and nephew. Flashback to the baby sprinkle at City Museum. Nikki finally asks Chris if he wants kids, and he says, essentially: He could be convinced to have kids. His face says he knows that’s not a good answer.

Nikki tells us she’s honed the ability to off-handedly ask serious questions. I think this is a problem, not a skill.

G • She attempts to ask Chris if he has thought about having kids with her, but he seems not to understand the question. Eventually, he stammers: “Um, yeah, I would. I would do, like, anything for … like … the person that I ended up with or … and I think that having kids could be a lot of fun.”

I’m picturing the viral pageant girl talking about U.S. Americans without maps.

Nikki has heard all she needs. She shrugs and returns to her computer.

B • She tells him she wants to be his girlfriend: “If we get back together, we should just get engaged.” He says, “Oh, yeah?” but his face says, “Ummm, no?”

“I think we just fundamentally don’t understand each other,” Nikki says, putting her finger directly on the problem. She bails on the conversation by saying she has to take some calls.

G • I cringed throughout this scene. Maybe Chris is just uncomfortable on TV, but he often is shown making jokes when Nikki is trying to be serious.

B • Nikki slides into serious conversations with jokes, which tells Chris, essentially, “Don’t take this seriously.” So he doesn’t! He jokes back, frustrates her, and then she shuts down.

G • Hazard of dating a stand-up comedian, I suppose. At least the convo ends with a hug — and Nikki says, “I’m excited to have your babies.”

B • Not a ton of Earmuffs Moments this week — maybe fewer than 10. I’m not sure if I’m running out of steam, or if the series needs more activities to fill up its “reality,” but this episode seemed to be a rehash.

G • It was like one of those sitcom “bottle episodes,” where the characters just reminisce and introduce old footage. High hopes for next week, though: A tease shows us that Nikki may be moving on to other guys. Don’t let her get away, Chris!

