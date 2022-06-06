TV recap: Bob Saget, couples therapy and a Eureka getaway in 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'

Post-Dispatch editors Beth O’Malley and Gabe Hartwig provide weekly recaps of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis. Here’s what happened in Episode 7, titled “Love Shack Baby?” Beware of spoilers and some adult language. The Season 1 finale airs at 9 p.m. June 12.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” lacking commitment from ex-boyfriend Chris, Nikki checks out some of St. Louis’ eligible bachelors.

Beth • This is our penultimate episode! What will we talk about when this is over? Let’s be honest — that probably won’t stop us from talking about these lovable characters.

In the podcast studio, Nikki and co-host/roommate Andrew discuss farting in front of a significant other. I’d comment, but we’re already deep into TMI territory.

G • They also discuss #relationshipgoals. Nikki looks up to her parents — and Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

•••

B • At home in the Central West End, Nikki is on the couch, with her feet in the massage machine. She’s FaceTiming with Bob Saget, who has become one of her closest friends. The conversation sounds comfortable and not forced (unlike last week’s celebrity FaceTime cameo by David Spade). She says she feels understood and accepted by America’s Dad.

G • “I grew up knowing him as Danny Tanner, and I always kind of looked to him for fatherly advice through him talking to Michelle or DJ or Stephanie,” Nikki tells us. ”But now he gives it to me. … Now I’m one of the Tanner children!” What a dream come true for an ‘80s kid!

Bob asks her for a life update. She’s working on a comedy special, on the road every weekend, starting to write a book — “living from job to job, like we do, and trying to find happiness along the way.”

B • This whole scene has new meaning after Saget’s death in January — this series was filmed in fall 2021 — and it’s nice to see this side of both of them as Nikki asks him for relationship advice.

G • She says she loves Chris, but they don’t currently have the tools to communicate effectively. If Chris is the right guy, Bob is happy; if not, he’s going to find Nikki the perfect suitor.

As they wrap up, Bob tells Nikki: “Tell your mom I miss her. She’ll know what I mean.” And I can’t tell whether that’s one of those “your mom” jokes, or if Nikki’s mom actually will know what that means.

B • They both close with “I love you,” and this seriously makes my heart hurt for Nikki.

G • Since Saget’s death, I’ve seen his famous friends recall in interviews and on social media that he never let a moment pass to let people know he loved them. That’s a good lesson.

•••

B • Continuing the fart theme, Nikki’s dog, Luigi, lets one loose in the car as she drives down Kingshighway. She puts on a tie-dye face mask for protection.

G • We also learn Luigi’s origin story: He was "discovered" behind a Pizza Hut in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. “That’s why your name is Luigi,” she explains in an exaggerated Super Mario Bros. accent. “Because you were found behind a classic Italian restaurant, Pizza Hut.”

•••

G • The next scene begins with a view of Blueberry Hill. Then a beautiful shot down Broadway, toward the Lemp Brewery, that inexplicably has been reversed as a mirror image. We eventually end up back at the apartment, where BFF Kerstin is helping Nikki and Andrew clean out the fridge.

B • Kerstin says this is her favorite activity. She holds up identical containers of oat milk, and we see a countertop littered with takeout containers and Starbucks cups. Nikki grabs one of the coffee cups, lid still on, and pops it into the microwave.

G • Kerstin also points out that, among other things, there are cans of Zevia in the fridge. Zevia is literally everywhere, always.

Kerstin is repulsed by all the moldy, expired food in this house. “This is why I feel unlovable,” Nikki says. “Boys can get away with being gross. Girls should be like, ‘I love clean things.’ I just don’t know how to do it.”

B • Incoming FaceTime call from Nikki’s parents, Julie and E.J. They’re at the “river shack” — in Eureka, near Six Flags — and invite the group to come for a visit. I hope it’s not at Times Beach.

There’s lots of fun stuff to do at the cabin: football, ping-pong, darts and trackball, which neither of us had ever heard of.

G • Nikki isn’t interested in the cabin or its recreational opportunities. She says the cabin is awful because it represents “the outdoors,” which her whole family loves — except her.

B • But Kerstin and Andrew are sold on a cabin getaway. Kerstin begs Nikki to go because Luigi would love it!

G • Nikki relents. Road trip!

•••

G • Nikki and Chris are walking through a grassy, wooded area in Forest Park. They’re headed to meet someone she found by Googling “bird activities St. Louis” — that’s one of her favorite things (birds) and one of her least-favorite things (activities). They meet up with a bearded man loaded with gear, peering through binoculars.

B • I recognize him — Mark “The Owl Man” Glenshaw. This guy is so cool. The Post-Dispatch has written about him, and Forest Park’s great horned owls, several times — most recently this summer, when the owls had owlets.

G • Nikki compliments Mark’s beard. He explains a bit about the owls they’ll be looking for and dramatically extends his camera lens to approximate the height of an owl. He makes a dirty little joke about the lens being both “a show-er and a grower,” and Chris rubs the bridge of his nose, the way he does when Nikki makes dirty little jokes.

B • They start walking, and Mark immediately spots a giant owl, named Charles, high in a tree. The trio break out binoculars. Mark has been studying Charles and his mates and babies for 15 years. “You say men can’t commit!” Mark quips.

G • Mark brings up his own girlfriend of 23 years. Nikki asks why they’re not married. “If it ain’t broke, don’t marry it,” he says. Cut to Chris, who smartly keeps quiet.

B • Mark is awesome, Chris and Nikki agree as they depart. He reminds them of Paul Giamatti. Mark looks better, I think.

On the walk, Nikki drops the therapy bomb on Chris. We see a montage of her talking about this to everyone but Chris. “We’ve tried for eight years, and it’s not working,” she says. “It’s therapy or bust.”

G • She says she’s found a marriage counselor. Chris points out that it’s odd to see a marriage counselor when they’re not even dating, but he’s excited to give therapy a try. The incidental music that punctuates this scene sounds recycled from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

•••

B • Back at the apartment, Nikki, Kerstin and Andrew load into the car and head to the cabin. On the drive, Nikki explains that as a child, her parents forced her to go camping, canoeing and otherwise be subjected to the outdoors. This is accompanied by a bunch of super-cute photos of young Nikki enduring nature.

G • Eureka is a half-hour from the Central West End, but about 10 minutes from their destination, Nikki and Kerstin announce that they have to pee right now. Too much Zevia and Starbucks. They stop the car in the middle of a gravel road, get out and do their business in the weeds. Andrew hops into the driver’s seat and pulls away. The ladies chase after the car for a bit.

B • They arrive at the cabin. It’s definitely fall, and Missouri’s rural Meramec River scenery looks great.

G • The cabin is pretty cute. The lower level is frat-house chic, with neon beer signs, strings of Christmas lights, flags, a ping-pong table and a life-size statue of a cowboy. “Someday, Nikki, this will be all yours,” E.J. warns.

B • This isn’t “the outdoors.” My grandpa owned land that required four-wheel drive to navigate the looong driveway. The hunting cabin there didn’t have any neon or statues.

The Meramec out near Eureka has a long history as a getaway for St. Louisans, though, with several mini-resorts along the river — including Times Beach, before someone literally poisoned its roads. Thank you for indulging my history-buff side.

G • Nikki asks if the weird statue is seeing anyone and then proceeds to make out with it. And suck its fingers. “It’s so uncomfortable,” Julie says. Yes, it is.

B • We head outside, where the group is taking full advantage of the cabin’s activities. They walk down to the dock overlooking the beautiful Meramec River so they can discuss where Nikki’s relationship with Chris stands — she cracks another joke about his height — and she says she wants marriage or nothing.

G • That makes perfect sense to E.J. “Let’s get off the pot and do this,” Julie chimes in, mangling the expression. “You’d better specify what kind of therapy,” E.J. warns. “What if he just goes to physical therapy?” That’s one of Nikki’s jokes! Everyone laughs.

•••

G • After an aerial shot of the Grove, we arrive at a nondescript Chesterfield office building. Inside, Nikki and Chris meet with Melissa Chosid, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

B • The doctor asks what brings this not-a-couple to couples therapy. Nikki explains that she wants them to talk openly about their feelings. “And I just want to be single,” Chris says, adding that he had been waiting for the perfect opportunity to drop that joke. Rim shot.

G • The therapist identifies the problem: Chris makes jokes when he’s in a situation that calls for a serious conversation, which frustrates Nikki. I think we diagnosed this a few weeks ago.

He points out that there are things in their past — resentment, trust issues — that add up to reasons for them not to be together. Or are they merely obstacles to move past?

B • Ouch, I can see why those issues add up for him.

G • Nikki says she wants Chris to be in her life forever, in a “Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn situation,” a longtime couple who notably are not married. Probably not the best example for her marriage crusade.

B • Chris says he’s reluctant to embrace marriage — though he’s not closed off to it as he once was. Nikki’s inconsistencies and rash decisions scare him. She is “flip-floppy,” a descriptor they settle on together.

G • It’s clear to the therapist that they love each other and have fun together. But it’s time to learn to move past conflict, rather than get stuck in a “shut down, panic, withdraw” cycle. Nikki is ready to schedule more appointments.

B • Melissa also mentions learning to “self-soothe” past a trigger, and I’ve only heard that used in relation to toddlers or babies learning to fall asleep. It made me giggle.

G • In an interview, Chris says the therapy session was a great experience. Nikki asks if he was “hot for it” because crying men turn her on. He rubs the bridge of his nose.

B • Nikki and Chris leave the office, then awkwardly kiss and shake hands in the parking lot. She is wearing a “Nikki Glaser” T-shirt, which distracted me. Do more people recognize her when her face is on her shirt? Does Brad Pitt ever wear a “Fight Club” T-shirt?

•••

B • This episode really moved. There was lots of action — an appearance by a beloved celebrity, a road trip, a therapy session, AN OWL. The therapy visit led to some semi-serious conversations, which is a good thing for Nikki and Chris. I hope.

The Earmuffs Count was remarkably low, unless we count that business with the statue.

G • That poor statue. I have to point out that Taylor Swift, who had been an unseen secondary character for the first five episodes, was missing once again.

Next week is the season finale, which follows Nikki on a trip to LA. The tease indicates that she’s involved in a comedy project that could require her to leave St. Louis. And there seems to be some resolution to the will-they-or-won’t-they? relationship drama.

B • I have listened to several episodes of “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” but I hadn’t realized she releases four episodes every week, which I’m sure include some clues about her relationship status. That’s a lot of Nikki Glaser content to absorb, so I’ll just wait for the finale of the TV show to satisfy this plot point.

G • There are definitely spoilers in the podcast. But there’s also good context and reaction to the reality show. When this season of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” wraps up, we can recap podcast episodes. But only to each other on Slack.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gabe Hartwig Gabe Hartwig is the deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch's Go! Magazine and STL Life section. Follow Gabe Hartwig Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today