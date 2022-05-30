TV recap: Diving into St. Louis dating pool in ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

Post-Dispatch editors Beth O’Malley and Gabe Hartwig provide weekly recaps of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis. Here’s what happened in Episode 6, titled “Who Is Mr. Right?” Beware of spoilers and some adult language. New episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” Nikki performs a song with her dad and attempts a talk with ex-boyfriend Chris about the future of their relationship.

Beth • This week in the podcast studio, Nikki tells co-host/roommate Andrew about a date she once went on, and the guy disappeared to take a long phone call. This is boring and seems not to be relevant to the plot, so we’re moving on.

G • The real action begins on a beautiful day at Sasha’s Wine Bar in Clayton. Nikki, Andrew and BFF Kerstin are seated at a high-top patio table. Chris arrives and proceeds to kiss each of them on the back of the head, starting with Andrew. Such a charmer. He sits and asks if anyone else feels like a child at the giant table.

(Also, does everyone get an iPad for ordering at Sasha’s? That’s quite a step up from the ol’ menu QR code.)

B • Nikki tells us she hasn’t revisited the serious relationship talk with Chris since last episode’s “failed attempt.” She adds that it’s not a “tall order,” a joke about his height that she laughs a bit too hard at.

G • Earlier that day, Nikki says, she finished recording her song. But I thought she finished recording that song with Anya in Episode 3; she previewed it for her parents, and it won rave reviews from E.J. Is this a new song?

B • We see a flashback to the recording studio, where Nikki is doing squats. Maybe this is something Aria taught her, but I don’t know of many vocalists who do squats while recording. Nikki and Kerstin say the song was so moving that Andrew was near tears. Chris, meanwhile, is still working on developing human emotions.

G • Nikki tells us Chris needs to work on himself. “If you’re not willing to work on yourself, get out,” she tells us. But Nikki, he says, “is all over the place. I don’t even know if she even knows if she wants to have kids.”

B • Back at the table, Nikki asks the server, Mark, when he last cried. He is a good sport. “My order tonight might test you,” she tells him.

•••

G • At Nikki and Andrew’s Central West End apartment, Julie shows up with a bag full of childhood nostalgia. The Mall Madness board game! A Magic 8 Ball! Cookie Crisp, Pringles and Ring Pops!

B • Slumber party! On a sugar high, they decide to prank call some boys, starting with E.J., at Julie’s suggestion. Kerstin dials him up — using her own phone, I think, which defeats the purpose of prank calls. I hope she remembered *67, if that’s still a thing. She uses her 97-year-old voice and asks E.J. to play at her 98th birthday party. He busts her: “Kerstin, how are you?” It was a good old-lady voice.

G • Julie asks Nikki — who has assumed the Pajama Party Position — whether she plans to stay in St. Louis, but she isn’t sure. She has an upcoming trip to LA and will be able to think more about where she wants to be. She misses doing stand-up every night, but in St. Louis, she at least has Chris to keep her occupied. But who knows where that will end up? He isn’t being decisive, and she’s tired of it.

“I want to be wanted,” she explains. “It’s a difference of being like, ‘I want Mexican tonight — let’s go get Mexican food.’ Or: ‘Yeah, I could have Mexican. It’s fine.’”

B • Chris is her first and only real boyfriend. She explains to the sleepover gang that it’s “slim pickings” in St. Louis. (Ouch.) She’s on all the dating apps, her DMs are open, she’s vocal on her podcast about being single. Maybe the men of St. Louis are intimidated by her.

G • The scene ends but is followed by a brief clip in which Nikki uses her toes to put on sunglasses. Then she strums a guitar with her toes. Those feet should have their own SAG card by now.

B • No comment. I already sound like I have an irrational fear of feet, which I don’t. I just … don’t want to see so many of them.

•••

B • We flash past several St. Louis scenes, including the street sign at Missouri and Park in Lafayette Square, and we end up at Family Golf and Learning Center in Kirkwood. I will never trust a series of geographic establishing shots in a reality TV show again.

G • Nikki and Andrew exchange several golf puns, then they hit the driving range. Andrew gives Nikki a few pointers and helps her take a swing. She misses — several times. “Whiffing a golf ball, or it going off to the side, is one of the worst feelings in the world,” she says. “And I was voted off first on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’” I mean, is it?

B • This would totally be me if I ever tried golf.

G • J.R., Andrew’s golf pro, steps in to assess the situation. He tells Nikki her upper body and hands are great, but she needs to work on follow-through with her feet. She swings again and hits the ball, like magic. J.R. says she hit that one “140 in the air,” which I guess is a good golf thing?

B • Nikki notices a cast on J.R.’s wrist. “Been single too long?” she asks. “No, it wasn’t that type of accident,” he says. She asks what his beard is hiding — certainly not a double chin. It is an impressive beard. Nikki and Kerstin agree that J.R. is cute.

G • J.R. is single and doesn’t use dating apps. He believes in fate. She asks him if he’s a nice guy or an “FBoy.” He says both have negative connotations.

B • Cross-promotion! Nikki is the host and executive producer of “FBoy Island,” an HBO Max dating competition. A second season has been filmed and will air this year.

G • Without a commitment from Chris, Nikki is free to play the field. Or whatever the golf equivalent is. She writes her phone number on a green sticky note, puts it on the bottom of her shoe, then tells J.R. to watch her swing. On the follow-through, she raises her foot high into the air and tells him: “That’s my number. You can have it if you want.”

B • Oops, they’re out of balls. Andrew: “J.R.’s got two.” This poor man.

•••

B • David Spade FaceTimes Nikki while she’s walking her dog, Luigi, at the northeast edge of Forest Park, the Chase Park Plaza in the distance. This is a cool celebrity cameo. She says David enjoys teasing her about living in St. Louis. He does start this call by asking if she’s walking around “St. Poo-is.”

G • Funny he should say that, because she actually just used a discarded Doritos bag to pick up dog poop and got some of it on her hand. “That would be a great Doritos commercial,” he says.

B • They talk about whether Nikki should move back to LA. She misses doing stand-up and hanging with other comedians at the famous Comedy Store. “As much as I love St. Louis, as someone who kind of wants to slow down, I do have chronic FOMO,” she says.

“I need to make sure that if I go back, I have good friends.” David clarifies that they’re just acquaintances; Nikki clarifies that they’re close friends.

G • He ends the call with “I love you,” which is very sweet.

•••

B • Back at Nikki’s apartment, she’s stalking J.R.'s Instagram while Kerstin and Andrew observe. Stalking may be too strong a word. Scrolling.

G • “He didn’t seem that interested in me, and I think that’s why I’m into him,” Nikki says. But she’s been texting with him, and he might stop by.

B • Luigi barks, and in walks J.R. What timing!

He’s wearing a baseball cap, but the brand has been blurred. I find it hilarious when TV shows do this. A producer could have just asked him to take off the hat. Or swap hats. Is there some reality TV ethics code preventing that?

G • I guess blurring makes it appear less staged. It always bugs me when someone on reality TV wears a shirt inside out to conceal the brand, or when black tape covers a logo on a hat.

B • Nikki starts pelting J.R. with questions: Does he believe in astrology? Therapy? Meditation? He says something about astral projection, which is met with raised eyebrows from Kerstin and Nikki.

G • Does he play a musical instrument? Does he like music? Does he sing along with the radio? These inquiries sadly go unanswered.

“Watching Nikki flirt is like watching an FBI detective break down a suspect,” Andrew tells us.

B • This was his best moment so far.

G • Kerstin asks what J.R. likes about St. Louis nightlife. He doesn’t really answer the question but says he doesn’t drink or do drugs anymore. Nikki jokingly expresses an interest in trying heroin; not today, J.R. says.

B • Nikki likes him. He’s sober, he meditates, he’s nice — that’s everything. They hug, and he leaves.

G • Even Andrew thinks J.R. is cute, especially without the sunglasses. But I think he just wants free golf lessons.

•••

B • At E.J. and Julie’s house in Des Peres, Mom is tidying up after what must’ve been a messy visit from the grandkids, and Dad is reading a blurry newspaper that appears to be the New York Times from Nov. 7. Julie offers him a pretend latte from a tiny toy coffee maker.

G • Nikki arrives and immediately wants to inspect E.J.’s teeth. He recently had dental surgery, and Nikki was his ride. We see a flashback of him being a backseat driver from the front seat.

Julie tells us she doesn’t want to kiss E.J. now that he’s missing a front tooth and can’t pronounce S sounds. That would’ve been a good time for her to toss in a “just kidding!”

B • Her interactions with Nikki in their mother-daughter interviews are always so comfortable. They’re really funny together.

G • Nikki tells her parents about the hangout (interrogation?) with J.R. The whole thing made her realize there are other guys out there with the qualities she looks for — “guys who work on themselves.” If you recall, she earlier said Chris needs to work on himself. But she’s not ready to give up on him just yet.

B • She’s attracted to Chris because he “checks all my boxes”: devilishly handsome, great smile, chiseled jaw, looks like JFK Jr.

G • Not adding actual checkboxes to the on-screen text that appears over a big, grinning photo of Chris was a real missed opportunity.

B • A trip to couples therapy should tell Nikki all she needs to know. They’ve been on-again, off-again for eight years now — E.J. is shocked to hear this — and therapy will get the ball rolling, Julie says.

G • “Some would say my best years,” Nikki adds.

•••

B • Previews of next week’s episode hint at a road trip to a cabin! And a FaceTime with Bob Saget — remember, this was filmed in the fall. And, of course, couples therapy, where Chris at some point says, “I just want to be single.” Oooh, cliffhanger.

G • The ol’ Earmuffs Count is in the low single digits this week. And you know what else was missing? Taylor Swift. Nary a mention.

