TV recap: St. Louis or LA? Decision time in 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' finale

Post-Dispatch editors Beth O’Malley and Gabe Hartwig provide weekly recaps of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis. Here’s what happened in Episode 8, the season finale, titled “LA or St. Louis?” Beware of spoilers and some adult language.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” Nikki and ex-boyfriend Chris see a marriage counselor to help determine whether they can move past their issues for a future together.

To get the full Nikki Glaser experience while watching this, the season finale, I cracked open a six-pack of Zevia. It tastes like stevia, which is what I was afraid of.

Beth • The episode begins in the podcast studio, where Nikki and co-host/roommate Andrew are listing the pros and cons of living in St. Louis vs. Los Angeles.

G • Let’s start with the pros. Less traffic. Less anxiety. Fewer people who are “co’uhl,” a term she uses to describe people who do things to make themselves appear cool.

Oh, and Chris is in St. Louis — that’s the biggest pro of all.

B • The cons? Feeling removed from show business, missing friends, not being able to perform stand-up every night. For once, based on what we already know about the direction of this episode, this brief exchange seems relevant. The stage is set.

•••

G • Nikki is barreling through Central West End traffic with BFF Kerstin looking terrified in the passenger seat.

B • Kerstin asks for a recap of last week’s therapy session. Chris was emotionally open, Nikki says. But Nikki wants to know where the relationship is headed. “I hate this limbo,” she says.

As they talk, they’re cruising along Forest Park Parkway and maybe Interstate 44, but the edit also includes shots of Kingshighway. And a four-lane street lined with homes that could be Hampton?

G • If things don’t work out with Chris, Nikki says, she likely will leave St. Louis.

B • That’s because St. Louis = Chris. There are too many memories of him here. “I don’t want to have to see his charming, gorgeous face pop up on my Bumble,” she says.

But also, perhaps putting the cart before the horse, Nikki says they’re building a sex dungeon in his basement. Chris isn’t in the car, but I can see his “Oh, gosh” hand-on-face move.

•••

G • In a quick scene at Nikki’s CWE apartment, it’s time for my favorite recurring “WHNG?” trope: someone arriving with a gift. This time it’s Chris, who shows up with a label maker for Nikki.

“You said you wanted to borrow mine, and even though I love a world where you always need my label maker, I just thought you’d like this,” he says. “Man, I love labeling things — everything but relationship status!”

His gifts are always so thoughtful — and practical! I recently bought a label maker and am obsessed with it.

•••

B • Back in the apartment, Nikki is tossing clothes out of her closet and singing a little packing ditty: “Going to LA. Not gonna wear 80% of the clothes I bring.”

G • This speaks to me.

Andrew is coming along for the trip, and she reminds him to pack a toothbrush, which he forgot last time. She warns him about developing Alzheimer’s because “disease starts in the gums.” This leads to a “Disease Ansari” bit that goes on forever.

B • With an odd crab dance in the living room.

Nikki pulls a bunch of leopard-print items from a suitcase that’s still packed from an earlier trip. She explains that she’s torn between staying in St. Louis or moving to LA, and part of the point of this trip is to make a decision.

G • Her dog, Luigi, looks sad. He isn’t coming along. “Why do you look at me with such curiosity and disdain at the same time?” she asks. He doesn’t answer, but I’m guessing it's because he does not want to move from St. Louis.

B • Being in LA would benefit her career, she says. “When you’re in LA, people think of you more for different jobs.”

G • Cut to E.J. and Julie’s home in Des Peres. Nikki arrives and gets “eye gunk” on her hand from her parents’ dog, Marion. Nikki scoops her up and wipes her eyes.

B • Nikki tells a story about a time when Emma Stone thought Marion was 100 years old. Marion is only 2 but is “so ugly that she’s cute.” We see a montage of Marion looking old, ugly and cute.

G • Marion’s beauty is unconventional. “She looks like a starving polar bear,” Nikki says.

B • Nikki urges her parents to treat themselves to some nice meals while she’s away, or maybe a massage — she will even pay! Julie says she will consider a massage if she can find a Groupon, but Nikki insists that she pay full price and indulge for once. Is Groupon even still a thing?

•••

G • And just like that, we’re in Los Angeles!

B • We get a fast montage of LA scenes, which — if they’re anything like the St. Louis scenes — could be miles and miles from any action we’re about to see. But I can’t call it out because I’ve never been to LA.

G • Nikki tells us she loves being “constantly in motion” while she’s there. This time, she’s appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (her episode aired Nov. 24), performing at a fundraiser with friend Ben Gleib (which seems to have been Nov. 14), and trying to get a series off the ground with friend Bill Lawrence, who created “Spin City,” “Scrubs” and “Ted Lasso.”

B • In her meeting with Bill, he mentions that some of the celebrities he’s wanted to work with are elusive, such as George Clooney. And Nikki Glaser. She’s delighted to have something in common with Clooney.

G • This new super-secret project would involve her co-starring with Jamie Lee (a “Ted Lasso” writer). “I’ve never done scripted entertainment before, but because Bill Lawrence believes in me, I’m just like, ‘I must be good enough because he knows better than I do.’”

(When our colleague Kevin Johnson interviewed Nikki in April, though, she said she didn’t want to work on a scripted series. “It’s a waste of energy, and acting isn’t my forte,” she told him.)

B • Bill tells Nikki that her career is in a place where she can live in St. Louis and also work in show business whenever she wants. He’s comfortable with involving her in the project because he knows she’ll move to LA if she needs to.

G • She is grateful for the advice. But as much as Bill cherishes their friendship, he still won’t go to St. Louis, “no matter what.”

B • Ouch.

•••

G • Nikki, David Spade (IRL this time) and his assistant, Heather, sit down for dinner in a posh booth at Koi Restaurant in Los Angeles. Theirs is the only party we see on what appears to be the front patio. (The room matches a photo on the restaurant’s website that is helpfully captioned “front patio.”)

B • Spade calls Nikki “America’s favorite Midwest comic. It’s a niche!” She snaps back her head with laughter, like a Pez dispenser.

G • For 17 years, she says, she hung out every night with comedians. “There’s a part of me that’s missing being at home in a way that I haven’t felt before,” she adds.

Nikki calls David one of the most even-keeled people she knows, and they talk about finding true happiness while working in show biz.

B • He gives some relationship advice: Some people look happy but are only bluffing. She confides that Chris’ ambivalence about their relationship scares her.

•••

B • Back at the rental house where they’re staying, Nikki and Andrew are lounging by the pool. She covers her face with a towel to avoid sun damage; he wears a sweatshirt because he’s feeling uncomfortable about his body.

G • They talk about having intimate relations by candlelight. “Who wants to have sex in the bright daylight?” Andrew says. Nikki mentions that Chris once filmed the two of them doing some — ahem — grown-up stuff, and she wasn’t totally disgusted by what she saw.

Hey, let’s get Chris on FaceTime! She begs Andrew not to mention the intimate thing she just revealed.

B • Um, isn’t this the problem Nikki and Chris had years ago — her talking about him publicly but also behind his back?

G • He tells Nikki she looks like a pin-up girl in her 1950s-style bathing suit. She tells him he’s handsome; he tells her she’s handsome. They debate whether a woman can be handsome.

B • “I do love Nikki, and when things are good, it’s amazing,” Chris tells us. But they’ve been on and off many times before, and nearly every time, Nikki would have married him. Are they ready this time? He’s not sure. Yikes.

G • Later that night, if the on-screen timestamps are to be believed, Nikki performs at three different LA clubs, just like the old days: 11:30 p.m. at the Comedy Store, 12:15 a.m. at the Laugh Factory, 1 a.m. at Super Nova Comedy Club. Meanwhile, I’m ready to call it a night after just one club.

B • “As good as I feel right now, it’s never going to be as satisfying as being with people that love you no matter what, which is what I have in St. Louis,” she tells us. “I cannot go back to this life.” Awww, unconditional love is the best.

G • Sounds like she’s made her decision. One puzzle piece remains.

•••

G • Three days later, we’re back in St. Louis. Nikki and Chris are walking toward each other at Luther Ely Smith Square, in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. As they embrace, he makes a “Ghostbusters” reference that neither Nikki nor I get. I haven’t seen “Ghostbusters” in decades, but Nikki has never seen it.

B • A comedian who has never seen “Ghostbusters”?! We should organize a watch party.

G • As they approach the Arch entrance, Nikki pulls two weird, plastic masks out of her purse, so she and Chris can see each other.

Chris says he loves the Arch more than anything! In the underground museum, he busts out some trivia. The Arch is 630 feet tall, but how wide is it? Nikki guesses: “Ummmm — 36, 25, 34. That’s the Nelly song. Doesn’t he give the Arch measurements?”

(Real answer: The Arch is also 630 feet wide.)

B • “I love these pods,” says Chris — repping his radio station in a 106.5 The Arch hoodie — as they board one of the tiny tram cars for the ride to the top. He’s the only one; I didn’t mind them as a kid, but I rode one a few years ago, and they’re so small!

G • Our colleague Valerie Schremp Hahn recently compared them to clothes dryers, and I will never not think of that now.

At the top of the Arch, Nikki poses for photos in front of the tiny windows overlooking the city. She and Chris press their weird masks together, approximating a kiss.

B • Back on solid ground, they sit on a bench and talk about their therapy session. “It just feels like we’re heading towards being together,” he says.

Nikki tells him he’s a big reason why she would stay here. He seems surprised and thrilled.

G • “I know it’s not the best time for this,” he says, taking her hand and tugging at a finger. “But will you be my emergency contact?” A ring appears in his hand, as though he were a magician; I think he pulled off a ring she was already wearing and regifted it to her.

“Yes! I will!” she says. They kiss, this time without the weird see-through masks.

B • “You’re gonna get a lot of calls from the hair-replacement clinic,” he jokes. They burst into laughter.

G • “The future for us has never looked better,” she says in an interview with Chris. “You, me and Nelly.”

He adds: “And the Arch. And the Owl Man. And Kerstin, sometimes.” Aww, no Andrew?

B • Gabe, they did it! They’re officially dating! And emergency contacts!

I’m oddly relieved. These kids are gonna work it out, and Nikki gets to stay in St. Louis. Will there be a Season 2, with Nikki navigating a project in LA while being in a relationship in St. Louis?

G • TBD. I would gladly watch more of these lovable characters, though. This was a fun episode, with only a handful of Earmuffs Moments. (And finally, Taylor Swift got a single, passing mention.) That whole scene at the Arch, also one of my favorite places, made me really happy.

B • The show wrapped up its main (only?) plotline well, with a conclusion that’s on brand for the couple. They sealed the deal in a joking way that both seemed content with — at least in the few blissful moments we saw.

G • And it seems to be working out. Recently on “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” I've heard Nikki refer to Chris as her boyfriend. Considering the series was filmed in the fall, I suppose some spoilers were inevitable.

B • Of the two St. Louis reality TV shows that we’ve recapped, this one was far better — funnier, more real and way more relatable. There were clues that it wasn’t exactly a documentary — the random use of B-roll in establishing shots, for instance, and a few of the outings — but at least the story timeline made sense.

G • And how refreshing to watch a reality series without fights, breakups, villains, family feuds or dramatic confrontations! No tables flipped; no drinks thrown.

FWIW, That Other Reality Series also centered heavily on characters pondering whether to move from St. Louis, either for love or work.

B • Of course, our city and its neighborhoods and attractions looked amazing on screen. Despite the occasional celebrity dissing the STL, I’m glad Nikki decided to return, stay and showcase her hometown.

G • If there is a second season, the title can lose its annoying question mark. St. Louis has definitely welcomed Nikki back home.

