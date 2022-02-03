Watch now: Renée Zellweger is Pam Hupp in 'The Thing About Pam,' coming to NBC

NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.

"The Thing About Pam," starting March 8, is based on "Dateline" coverage of the 2011 murder of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria in Lincoln County and the 2016 fatal shooting of a St. Charles County man.

Faria's husband, Rusell Faria, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison before that conviction was overturned amid questions about conduct in the trial, including a judge's refusal to allow Faria's lawyers to present Hupp as an alternate suspect.

Faria, who now lives in St. Charles, was acquitted in a 2015 retrial after spending 41 months in prison, with a judge calling the investigation “disturbing” and saying it “raised more questions than answers.” Faria would later claim in a lawsuit that investigators fabricated evidence against him and ignored Hupp.

In 2016, Hupp fatally shot a mentally and physically disabled man in her O'Fallon, Missouri, home, telling police that he tried to kidnap her to get "Russ' money."

In 2019, she entered a “no contest” plea to a murder charge and admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her. Prosecutors said Hupp shot Louis Gumpenberger in an elaborate but amateurish plot to divert attention from herself in a reinvestigation of Betsy Faria’s murder.

Hupp is serving a life sentence for Gumpenberger's killing. She has repeatedly denied killing Faria.

The case was the subject of a joint Post-Dispatch-KTVI investigation in 2014 and has inspired several news shows.

"The Thing About Pam" is produced by Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios. The cast also includes Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel.

Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.