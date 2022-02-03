 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Renée Zellweger is Pam Hupp in 'The Thing About Pam,' coming to NBC

From left: Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp, Judy Greer as Leah Askey, Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz, Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria and Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria in "The Thing About Pam"

NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.



"The Thing About Pam," starting March 8, is based on "Dateline" coverage of the 2011 murder of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria in Lincoln County and the 2016 fatal shooting of a St. Charles County man.

Faria's husband, Rusell Faria, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison before that conviction was overturned amid questions about conduct in the trial, including a judge's refusal to allow Faria's lawyers to present Hupp as an alternate suspect.

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp in "The Thing About Pam"

Faria, who now lives in St. Charles, was acquitted in a 2015 retrial after spending 41 months in prison, with a judge calling the investigation “disturbing” and saying it “raised more questions than answers.” Faria would later claim in a lawsuit that investigators fabricated evidence against him and ignored Hupp.

In 2016, Hupp fatally shot a mentally and physically disabled man in her O'Fallon, Missouri, home, telling police that he tried to kidnap her to get "Russ' money."

Mac Brandt (left) as Detective McCarrick and Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria in "The Thing About Pam"

In 2019, she entered a “no contest” plea to a murder charge and admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her. Prosecutors said Hupp shot Louis Gumpenberger in an elaborate but amateurish plot to divert attention from herself in a reinvestigation of Betsy Faria’s murder.

Hupp is serving a life sentence for Gumpenberger's killing. She has repeatedly denied killing Faria.

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp and Sean Bridgers as Mark Hupp in "The Thing About Pam"

The case was the subject of a joint Post-Dispatch-KTVI investigation in 2014 and has inspired several news shows.

"The Thing About Pam" is produced by Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios. The cast also includes Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel.

From left: Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp, Heather Magee as Judge Mennemeyer and Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz in "The Thing About Pam"

Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

