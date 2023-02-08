Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdale breeding and training facility in Boonville, Missouri, and they’re ready to welcome the public at a Super Bowl watch party.

Warm Springs Ranch will host Football and Foals for the first time Sunday.

For $100, guests can enjoy appetizers, dinner, two 16-ounce beers and photo opportunities with the Clydesdales, and watch the game on four large televisions in the barn — and, of course, meet the foals. They were born in January, and they're named Barron, Sergeant, Stinger and Razor.

The foals must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of Anheuser-Busch’s Clydesdale traveling teams. These little big–guys will move to Grant’s Farm in June and can be seen at Warm Springs Ranch once it opens for regular tours in March.

The foals stand about 3 feet tall when they are born, weigh about 150 pounds and walk within hours. They eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and drink up to 35 gallons of water a day. When they’re adults, they grow up to about 18 hands, or 6 feet tall, and weigh around 2,000 pounds.

Now, the foals are exploring the pastures of the more than 300-acre facility, which is home to more than 70 Clydesdales. The ranch celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. For more information, visit warmspringsranch.com.