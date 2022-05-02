'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' recap 1: Goodwill bargains, Taylor Swift and the box under the bed

“Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis, kicked off with two episodes May 1. Post-Dispatch entertainment editor Gabe Hartwig and reader engagement editor Beth O’Malley provide weekly recaps, which naturally include spoilers and some adult language. Here’s what happened in Episode 1, titled "Home Sweet Home?" New episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Gabe • I’ve been keeping up with Nikki Glaser for a while, watching her comedy specials, Comedy Central roasts, “Not Safe With Nikki Glaser” on Comedy Central and various iterations of her podcast. Her comedy is often crass, so how would a St. Louis-set reality series, prominently featuring her parents, work out? And in recapping “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” will we actually be able to print anything she says? Let’s find out.

Beth • A fast-moving opening sets the scene and lets us know what we’re in for: Nikki explains that she’s a super-cool comedian, and that she moved back to her hometown (St. Louis!) during the pandemic, and introduces the show’s main characters: her parents, E.J. and Julie; her roommate/podcast co-host, Andrew Collin; and her ex-ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy.

G • A montage shows footage of Nikki’s stand-up gigs and TV appearances.

B • And also footage of David Spade praising her and — not really but also — the Midwest.

“I never get recognized in this town,” Nikki says, paddling with E.J. on the Grand Basin in Forest Park. I find that hilarious.

We’re already being treated to scenic St. Louis, and I’m like, Hey, Forest Park! Hey, St. Louis streetscape!

G • “But small-town living does not mean I’ve stopped hustling,” Nikki says. Wait, are we small-town?!

•••

G • Now comes the moment I’ve been waiting for: a sequence of beautiful shots of local landmarks. I am beaming with civic pride. There’s the painted facade of the Edison Brothers Building downtown! The Gateway Arch! “The Runner” at Kiener Plaza! The Goodwill in Manchester!

Nikki enters the Goodwill and finds her mother already browsing the racks. They are wearing identical outfits — black pants and tops with denim jackets, frayed at the hem. What are the odds?! They both feign shock, but the moment is charming.

B • “Now I’m seeing my mom a lot,” Nikki says, mocking people who are best friends with their moms and also explaining that she’s becoming that person.

G • Julie waves to a store employee and greets him by name — shoutout to Alan! She’s a regular.

B • “I’m not judging,” Nikki says to her mom, obviously lying. She asks how often her mom visits the Goodwill. Once a week; Nikki doesn’t believe her. We’re with you, Nikki.

G • Speak for yourself. I love a bargain.

The reason for this mother-daughter outing is to buy things for Nikki’s new apartment. They reject a trio of ‘N Sync figurines. But a fuzzy, pink, heart-shaped pillow goes into the cart, along with a fake succulent.

B • We’re about a minute in, and Nikki has made a joke involving masturbation and Justin Timberlake. Here for it.

G • Julie points to a painting of a “ghost child” that could go above Nikki’s bed, but that’s where she already has an “inspirational” Taylor Swift poster. “Taylor Swift is my best friend,” Nikki says. “And I don’t know her.”

B • Nikki isn’t in the squad? Heresy.

She explains that she wants to approach each day with Swift’s performance confidence, which is why she wants framed pictures of the singer in her bedroom.

G • Along with NSFW moments, we should be tallying Taylor Swift references. Nikki learned to play guitar mostly so she could play Swift songs, she told our colleague Kevin C. Johnson. (Nikki also composed the theme song for this series, a solid little jingle that gets the point across quickly.)

B • Nikki does a spot-on and super-cute impersonation of her mom. And then they laugh, which kind of creeps me out because they’re basically twins at this moment.

G • Kevin also reported that filming for this series took place between September and November 2021. I see a display of Halloween merchandise in the background, just for reference.

•••

B • Nikki arrives at the Hubbard Radio studios in Creve Coeur, where she visits with 106.5 The Arch hosts Courtney Landrum, Brandon “Brando” Luttman and Chris Convy.

G • Courtney tries to get to the bottom of Nikki and Chris’ relationship status. Chris declares that they are dating but that it's “officially not official.” They met in New York while working on Nikki’s 2013 MTV show, “Nikki & Sara Live.”

B • Chris’ nickname for Glaser is Glaze. So that’s how I’m referring to her now. I’m spelling it wrong, probably, but whatever.

Their relationship is confused, sexually speaking: They’re not having sex, but also they’re having sex on tables?

G • Chris, also a St. Louis native, returned during the pandemic, and they’re both enjoying living here again. His main reason to stay, he jokes: Julie Glaser.

B • He says he’s really in love with Glaze’s mom. “You guys are weird,” Courtney says. Yes — that’s why we’re even watching this show.

G • Julie could emerge from this with her own spinoff series. Or at least a line of retail goods.

•••

G • When Nikki moved from New York to St. Louis in 2020, she spent 10 months living with her parents in Des Peres. In a “Nikki Glaser Podcast” recording session with Andrew, she describes seeing a woman about her own age (37) driving up to a beautiful house in her neighborhood and thinking, “That girl’s living at home with her parents, too. That’s not that weird.” Then, a beat. “It was her house!” That’s the moment Nikki knew it was time to leave the nest — again.

B • Speaking of podcasts, I’m going to name-drop the podcast I co-host with our colleague Liz Miller: “Inside the Post-Dispatch.” Find it at stltoday.com/podcasts.

G • Organic product placement!

•••

B • Glaze has moved out, but she still spends a lot of time at her parents’ house, apparently.

G • E.J. is outside the ranch-style home attaching a Halloween decoration — some kind of sad-looking climbing goblin — to the roof. Nikki arrives and asks if the creature is finally cleaning the gutters. Its hair, she notes, looks like hers during the pandemic.

B • Glaze says her dad loves her a lot, which has ruined her for other men. Wholesome! But also not really, because Glaze. I’m not counting her discussion of hugs here as a sex joke because it’s her dad she’s talking about.

“I feel like I’m really happy in St. Louis — now it’s easy to say when the weather is so freaking nice,” she says. Ditto.

G • One of the pros of having Nikki home again: She loves to buy vegan meals for everyone, E.J. says. A con: They must hide meat in the house. E.J. jokes that “hide the meat” sounds like a fun game. It’s clear where Nikki gets her sense of humor — or maybe she’s just rubbing off.

B • Love both of them.

G • Nikki wants to take a few things from the house to decorate her own apartment. Maybe her old Dave Matthews Band lightswitch cover? Or a dried hornet’s nest? A taxidermied bird? “I’m going to inherit a lot of interesting artifacts when I put them in a dope nursing home that I’m saving up for,” she says.

B • Her parents’ decor style is amazing. She jokes that she and her sister will have to fight over who gets to throw out some of the stuff.

Nikki doesn’t decorate because she moves so often, she says, and her living situation always feels temporary. Decorating an apartment is a huge thing for her, apparently.

G • “I’m less likely to think about moving away if I’m like, ‘I just painted that wall!’” Same, girl.

•••

B • Back at Nikki’s apartment in a Central West End high-rise, Glaze introduces her dog, Luigi, and Andrew, a former dogwalker who is also a comedian. He also moved here during the pandemic.

G • She explains that she met Andrew when she saw him walking a dog “with wheels for legs.” Since then they’ve been best friends.

B • Julie arrives with painting supplies and declares herself Mother of the Year.

G • Agreed! Even though they are not dressed alike today.

B • Here’s where I need my mother and mother-in-law to stop reading.

As the trio move furniture out of Glaze’s bedroom to prepare it for painting, they discover a box of sex toys under the bed. A lot of sex toys. A LOT of them.

G • I mean, she did warn them that her room wasn’t clean. Julie looks mortified. Andrew is all giggles.

B • Glaze proceeds to tell us what they are. (Ahem.) This recapping could get interesting.

“She definitely has a really good collection,” Julie says. Dad jokes that they ought to move their own mattress sometime. She dismisses him: “There’s nothing under there, E.J.”

“I’m really seeing a lot more than I thought I was going to see,” Julie says.

G • With all the unmentionables cleared away but nonetheless documented on video for all to see, they put on white hazmat suits and start painting the walls.

B • Pink. But not a cute pink. Pepto Bismol pink. I don’t approve.

G • There’s no way she’s moving out now!

•••

B • On a walk with Luigi and Andrew, among the beautiful homes of the Central West End, Nikki demonstrates a technique for picking up dog poop without a bag. She smothers it in mulch and throws it away like a responsible person.

G • Stars — they’re just like us.

B • Next, she and Chris go rollerblading at Steinberg Rink, which is a thing. (Rollerskating season there actually just opened.) It looks like they have the whole place to themselves. He romantically carries her on his back, and then they both fall over backward. Mercifully, the edit cuts.

G • That fall looked painful. But I should note that Chris is wearing a Ludo sweatshirt. That’s his brother, Tim Convy’s, band.

A relationship talk ensues. They’re each cool with seeing other people until they declare they’re officially a couple. “I look forward to being able to say you’re my boyfriend,” she tells him. His eyes widen.

B • I’m bored. Bring back Mom.

They previously had issues with communication and trust, and they must iron out those things before moving forward as a couple. They were just talking about whether they could have sex or date other people, so I can kinda see why. I say as an old, married person.

•••

G • Nikki is home with Andrew, compulsively cleaning the apartment because company is coming. Kerstin, Nikki’s BFF since fourth grade, arrives, closely followed by Julie, who is carrying an armload of colorfully wrapped gifts.

B • Nikki and Kerstin, who have the same blond, wavy hair, reminisce about a hamster joke that … I don’t get.

G • That is solid fourth-grade comedy. But you probably had to be there.

B • Glaze is initially alarmed by her mom’s gifts, because when someone gives you a present, you have to act like you don’t hate it. She recalls once pretending to like a gift of a talking Macaulay Culkin doll, which just sounds terrifying. (It is exactly as terrifying as it sounds.)

G • They all check out the newly painted pink bedroom, and Julie points out their Goodwill purchases. A furry secondhand pillow is a risky move, and I’m surprised they actually bought it. (Can we please see Julie and Nikki at the Goodwill Outlet in a future episode?)

B • Nikki unwraps the giant presents from her mom. Framed photos of Taylor Swift! Fun!

They hang the photos, and Glaze admires their work, cuddling her dog on the bed.

G • In this pink room, festooned with twinkle lights, Nikki says she feels like she’s 15 again — “times 2 … plus 5 … plus 2.”

B • Julie is as impressed by that quick math as I am.

•••

G • So, what do we think so far? I’m loving it. A show like this had the potential to be condescending — Celebrity returns to live among the “little people” in her Midwest hometown. What kind of simple behavior will she turn up her nose at? I’m so glad it’s not that. So far, we get to see Nikki living a normal, relatable life, doing normal, relatable things.

B • Readers may recall “Busch Family Brewed,” a reality series filmed here that aired on MTV in 2020. (We also recapped that one.) Nikki and her family are funny and more relatable, in this first episode alone.

G • With that series, shooting had taken place over such a long period of time, in so many cities with so many characters, that it made for some really wonky editing and forced storylines. I’m having a much easier time following along with this one.

St. Louis is proud of Nikki; she has a mayoral proclamation to prove it. I love that she is proud to be from — and back home in — St. Louis.

B • So, about that Earmuffs Count. I’m sure I’m undercounting, but I get 19 sex jokes or references in this episode.

G • That does seem low. But maybe she was just easing us in.

St. Louisan Nikki Glaser learns you can go home again in new E! reality series Comedian Nikki Glaser is taking her biggest leap yet into reality TV, and she only had to move back home to St. Louis to make it happen.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gabe Hartwig Gabe Hartwig is the deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch's Go! Magazine and STL Life section. Follow Gabe Hartwig Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today