'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' recap 2: A big hometown show and plenty of St. Louis moments

“Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis, kicked off with two episodes May 1. Post-Dispatch entertainment editor Gabe Hartwig and reader engagement editor Beth O’Malley provide weekly recaps, which naturally include spoilers and some adult language. Here’s what happened in Episode 2, titled "Can We Talk About Us?" New episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” Nikki gets settled in her Central West End apartment; we meet her adorable parents, Julie and E.J.; and Nikki and ex-boyfriend Chris talk about where their relationship stands.

Episode 2 opens with a quick scene at the dentist’s office, and someone — an employee of the office, I hope — interrupts Nikki’s exam to ask for a selfie. Then the doctor makes a comment about gag reflexes that, while hilarious, is not the kind of thing you want a medical professional to say to you while putting machinery into your mouth. Or really ever.

Beth • After the opening titles, the action begins at Byrd Designer Consignment Boutique in Ladue, where Nikki is shopping for something to wear that night, Sept. 25, for her sold-out show at the Factory in Chesterfield. Roommate Andrew, BFF Kerstin and dog Luigi are in tow.

Nikki tells the perky shopgirl she’s looking for “something fun and pop-starry to tell d— jokes in.”

G • Kerstin reflects on their friendship and says she never imagined Nikki would grow up to be a comedian. A teenage girl who was afraid to talk about tampons!

B • We all were.

Nikki models several looks, vetoing a red, floral top that Kerstin has picked out. We get a mini fashion show of the shop’s best stagewear. And one very billowy pirate ensemble.

G • She explains that she’s often worried that other female comedians criticize her for “dressing too flashy — trying to get attention. But that’s why I’m a comedian — I want attention! That’s why you’re a comedian, too, b—.” After all that, she decides to just wear something from her own closet.

B • The Factory gig will be her biggest venue yet, Nikki says. But she also explains that she doesn’t like performing in St. Louis, because the things she says onstage “follow you home.”

G • Or to your next dental appointment.

Her parents won’t be at tonight’s show — E.J. has COVID — which comes as some relief to Nikki because of one joke in particular that she plans to include. Nikki suggests that her dad may have caught COVID specifically to avoid the show.

B • Andrew uncomfortably mentions that he once performed in front of his parents, so he didn’t tell one of his jokes. I get the feeling there’s more than just one joke in her set that would make her parents squirm.

G • For a portion of this conversation, Andrew places his hands over Luigi’s ears — “earmuffs!” (Reminder to stay tuned for our Earmuffs Count.)

B • Prepare yourselves, St. Louisans. We’re about to enter peak St. Louis.

The shop clerk isn’t originally from St. Louis, she tells Nikki, but her husband is. Glaser is a graduate of Kirkwood High School, and — you’ll never guess! — so is the husband! Nikki knows his cousin. He was her first kiss. “He gave me mono,” she says.

G • A true St. Louis moment. Alas, as a transplant, I don’t care where you went to high school but am obliged to ask anyway.

B • The cousin is married now, maybe happily, and has children. Nikki looks slightly disappointed by this news.

•••

G • A brief interlude in Nikki’s bathroom reveals a stash of sex toys. Demonstrating its many functions, she rubs one on her face. Kerstin asks if the toys are clean, and Nikki says yes but shakes her head.

I feel like each of those sentences, and many others here, should be punctuated with 😬. Just imagine that look on our faces as you read.

B • Now it’s time to head to the Factory. Chris is driving, Kerstin is in the backseat and Nikki is in front, bravely applying makeup and lashes.

G • Watch out for potholes, Chris.

B • They pass a car whose driver shouts to them: “I’m going to the show!” He honks; Nikki and Co. yell and cheer. Another St. Louis moment.

G • Nikki explains that she loves her obsessive fans because she also is obsessive about celebs. She once reached out to touch Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz’s dreadlocks, “like they were windchimes,” and tried to capture his DNA.

B • Chris and Nikki met while working on her MTV show, “Nikki & Sara Live,” and, in a story involving asking Alison Brie to autograph her chest, he realized Nikki has “sneaky big (breasts).” We had extensive discussions about whether to quote the actual word — and others — but you can use context clues to figure it out.

Chris says he’s still shocked by her “SBTs” — unlike an STD, it’s a good thing to have.

G • They arrive at the Factory, and this episode shows off the new venue really well. It opened in 2021, and her “One Night With Nikki Glaser” tour stop was its first seated show. Andrew opened for her.

She tries not to obsess over the crowd size (3,000), because in St. Louis, “they’re all there to maybe just (be) like — ‘What is this about? Let’s just see what she’s up to.’”

B • She tells the joke she didn’t want her parents to hear. She later explains that her honesty onstage comes from not being “allowed to talk about anything” when she was little. She says she said weird things as a child — for example, pointing out how revealing male ice skaters’ Spandex pants are at the Olympics.

G • In an audience reaction shot that is shown twice, most everyone is laughing — except for a woman sitting stone-faced in the front. My eyes went straight to her both times.

B • Someone in the crowd shouts, “I was your second-grade teacher!” and Nikki is a bit thrown. “You’re still alive?!” The moment is fleeting on TV, but according to critic Kevin C. Johnson, the banter went on for a while.

•••

G • Meanwhile, in Des Peres, police cars roll up to the Glaser home. We see grainy black-and-white doorbell-cam footage of an officer knocking frantically and shouting: “We need to speak with Nicole Glaser.”

Julie, home alone because E.J. is quarantining “down at the river,” comes to the door and is like, “she’s onstage performing right now.” The police quickly realize they’ve been pranked.

B • The next morning, Nikki tells Andrew, who’s wearing a robe and on a ladder futzing with a smoke alarm, what had happened to Julie. “A cop showed up thinking that I was there with a bunch of guns and drugs and that I was sold into sex slavery or something.”

They go visit Julie, who is understandably shaken. Nikki explains that she has a false sense of security in St. Louis. If someone wants to murder her, Nikki says, it would be easy — just buy a ticket to her show. She says she sprints to her car in dark parking lots, so would-be attackers think she’s already being chased.

As a woman who has walked through parking lots with my keys poking out of my fingers, and who checks the backseat of my car when I get in, I understand this. It’s a bit over the top, perhaps, but I also don’t have fans mailing weird letters to my parents.

G • Nikki and Julie decide to enroll in a self-defense class. Yay, another mother-daughter outing!

Julie notes that the police who came to her door at least were big fans of Nikki, once they realized who she was.

•••

B • In a quick scene during a podcast recording session, Nikki tells Andrew that Chris avoided saying he loved her when they were dating. Instead, he said, “I’m enthusiastic about being with you.”

Put a pin in that.

G • Cut to a swooping shot of a strip of restaurants in the Grove, with the big Grove sign, followed immediately by an exterior of Frida’s, which is in the Loop. TV editors assume St. Louis is one giant neighborhood, and everything is close to everything else. I suppose I should just accept that these visuals are intended to be decorative rather than informational. Anyway, inside Frida’s, a vegan restaurant, Nikki and Chris are seated, discussing her wardrobe.

B • I wasn’t familiar with Frida’s. But Nikki is wearing a cute top that displays those deceptive breasts.

Chris reveals he went on a date there. Nikki doesn’t mind: “Good luck to those ladies,” is her attitude about other women dating her not-boyfriend ex-boyfriend.

G • Nikki asks the server where her Brussels sprouts are, then realizes she may have sounded rude. She clarifies that she was only making sure she had actually ordered Brussels sprouts.

Nikki and Chris begin to rehash what went wrong last time they were dating. She says she had been pretending to be the girl she thought he wanted. But she also was airing grievances on her podcast rather than speaking directly to Chris. “My way of handling the truth is doing it into a microphone when no one can say anything back, and I have the final say,” she says.

B • We see some photos of them together in the early days of their relationship. She is growing emotionally now, she tells Chris, and she knows he can’t just trust her quickly — she has to earn it. That’s super-adult.

She says she loves him. He sighs and says, “Thanks, Glaze.”

G • Conversations like this on reality TV can feel heavily scripted, or at least like a reenactment of a conversation that has already happened off-camera, but these two seem to be having a genuine moment of truth here.

Also, I hope the Brussels sprouts arrived.

B • In a separate interview with the two of them, Nikki says they’re going to take their relationship directly from “it’s complicated” to “married.” Chris nearly sprints off camera. “I think there’s seven different things in between,” he says.

G • Nikki points out that Chris missed another opportunity to say he loves her. When the server brings dessert to the table, Chris grabs his shoulder and says: “Thank you, Shawn. I love you.”

•••

G • More beautiful shots of the Edison Brothers Building downtown. Then Nikki and Julie’s car rolls up outside Watson Martial Arts in midtown.

B • Nikki tells her mom she found this place on Google. I’m not sure what she searched for; its website doesn’t mention self-defense classes.

G • Julie is wearing a black T-shirt that says, in giant letters, EAST COAST. “You got that on the East Coast, I’m guessing?” Nikki quips.

B • Kyle and Trevor are the martial artists, and Nikki says that, despite watching “murder shows” on TV constantly, she and her mom don’t know how to protect themselves. If someone is violating you, Nikki asks, should you bite their penis? The instructors exchange glances, probably wondering whether they need a class to defend themselves against her.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t expecting that question,” Kyle replies. Whatever you can do to get away from someone — including biting — is a good idea, he says. Noted, but I’d rather just use a knee on it.

G • I imagine Kyle and Trevor updated their website right after this interaction to clarify that they do not offer self-defense classes.

B • I’m turning red as Nikki confesses that she’s aroused at the thought of men straddling her. I wasn’t really expecting this level of sex conversation at the self-defense class.

Nikki and her mom practice the various moves to ward off attackers, but not very successfully. Maybe the martial artists overheard Nikki talking about being aroused and decided to protect themselves.

G • Kyle advises that, in the event of an attack, it’s best to do whatever you can to escape quickly. “I usually just want to whisper: ‘Can we talk about us? Like, what are we?’” Nikki says.

Fame has its disadvantages — including a SWAT team showing up at your door, Julie says. “You’ve got a great fan base, and they really love you,” she tells Nikki. “Like I do, but too much.”

B • If the family really is rattled by the police incident — even if this self-defense adventure was orchestrated for the show — starring in a reality series would be an odd decision. This bit of the episode definitely seems far more set up than the shopping trips, and Nikki’s sex jokes here seem a bit more forced.

G • The end-of-episode teaser shows us that E.J. returns next week. And it hints that maybe, possibly, Nikki wants kids. With Chris.

B • Prediction: Not really. Earmuffs count: 45.

G • 😬😬😬

St. Louisan Nikki Glaser learns you can go home again in new E! reality series Comedian Nikki Glaser is taking her biggest leap yet into reality TV, and she only had to move back home to St. Louis to make it happen.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gabe Hartwig Gabe Hartwig is the deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch's Go! Magazine and STL Life section. Follow Gabe Hartwig Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today