‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’ recap 3: ‘Taylor Thrift’ can’t shake off her baby fever

Post-Dispatch editors Beth O’Malley and Gabe Hartwig provide weekly recaps of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis. Here’s what happened in Episode 3, titled “Baby Fever?” Beware of spoilers and adult language. New episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”: During Nikki’s sold-out show at the Factory, police show up at her parents’ house because of a prank call, and Nikki and ex-boyfriend Chris work toward making their relationship official.

Beth • Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Nikki and roommate/co-host Andrew Collin look into the future in the “Nikki Glaser Podcast” studio. He says he doesn’t know what he’s doing in 10 days. Nikki, though, would like to be with Chris. And friends with Taylor Swift. And a touring musician. “The oceans are going to rise, and we’re all going to be living in a hellscape. But I’ll be happy.”

G • In an Instagram Live last week, Nikki revealed that they’re not actually recording the podcast in these scenes. Just sitting in chairs and talking into microphones.

B • That makes a lot of sense; the snippets are a little too "on message" for each episode. After glimpses of City Hall, the Arch and Cherokee Street, Nikki, Andrew and BFF Kerstin head into Retro 101/Cherry Bomb Vintage to do some shopping.

G • Nikki is getting more adventurous with her fashion choices but still favors resale and vintage finds — “stuff that dead people have worn before me.” Last week on Instagram, she showed off a new black dress she wore onstage — a Julie Glaser Goodwill purchase. (That concludes this week’s Instagram headlines.)

B • They head to the fitting rooms, and we’re treated to another fashion show. An amazingly '80s embellished jacket. A mod dress. A black dress (or maybe a shirt) with colored circles.

“You can call me Taylor Thrift,” Nikki says. Nice.

G • Nikki again floats the idea of being a singer-songwriter. Her dad is part of a trio, Glaze & the Moonkings, and plays professionally “in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, nursing homes.” It’s true — we profiled E.J. in 2020, when he was performing for residents of locked-down nursing homes. He and Julie were also the house band when Nikki guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in July 2020.

B • I’ve seen a guy strumming covers while people check out at Schnucks on the Hill. Oh my gosh, was that E.J.? I may never know.

G • Singing, Nikki says, is the thing she always wanted to do but was scared of. She chose a path of artistic expression that she considered to be easier.

B • She wants to release a song, and Andrew assures her she’s doing it the right way, going from comedy to music, rather than from music to comedy — “the reverse Madonna,” he says. I don’t remember Madonna’s comedy career. Maybe that’s the point?

G • Early in the pandemic, Nikki says, she wasn’t able to express her feelings through comedy. So she bought a karaoke machine and sang three Taylor Swift songs every morning in the living room after breakfast. “And I learned how good you can get by practicing,” she says. “When I first started doing stand-up, I sucked. I didn’t call myself a comedian until I got on ‘Last Comic Standing’ (in 2006).”

B • She also talks about her dislike of emotion in songs, and singing about boyfriends. Then she makes a vulgar joke that cannot be described in any kind of tasteful way.

G • Let’s just leave it to the imagination. IYKYK, as the kids say. Add it to the Earmuffs Count!

•••

G • At E.J. and Julie’s house in Des Peres, Nikki arrives schlepping two huge rainbow Ikea bags and a New Yorker tote bag. Julie is blowing leaves off the deck.

B • Nikki, who has shopped for clothing in two of three episodes so far, has brought some castoff items for her mom. The rest will go to Goodwill.

G • Julie grabs a black K-SHE T-shirt and a few other things. The rest is for Lauren, Nikki’s younger sister, who will be able to wear the clothes after giving birth. They decide to throw a baby shower. But for the third baby, is it a shower? A sprinkle, Julie clarifies.

B • Nikki describes Lauren as “the most beautiful person I know,” which is definitely how I feel about my younger sisters. Lauren also chose a totally different path — married, two kids, another on the way. “And I’m 37 and tell d— jokes for a living, and I’m currently trying to get back with an ex-boyfriend who I’ve been off and on with for eight years.”

G • Nikki has only been to one baby shower, and it was in the 2015 movie “Trainwreck,” which I had completely forgotten about.

B • She is officially the luckiest woman alive. She has never had to endure baby shower games.

G • Julie recalls the shower she organized for one of Lauren’s other kids. Among the decorations were stuffed, floating onesies that looked like “ghost babies.” We see photographic evidence. “It’s truly terrifying and hilarious,” Nikki says. Julie still has the ghost babies and will bring them to the sprinkling.

This will not be just any baby shower. It will be an anti-baby shower. An auntie baby shower!

B • “We won’t have to have penis straws like they always do,” Nikki says. Julie looks at her. Nikki squints back. Wait, that’s a bachelorette party.

•••

G • Nikki barrels through the front door of her CWE apartment building to meet friend Rachel Feinstein, who, we recall, headlined the Flyover Comedy Festival on Nov. 13 in the Grove. Nikki says she saw a poster for the show at Starbucks. The four funniest people Nikki knows are Rachel, Kerstin, David Spade and Bob Saget. They make her laugh so hard that her head snaps back “like a Pez dispenser.” We see a montage of this, and the comparison is spot-on.

B • Rachel, married with a child, tells Nikki and Andrew about a date on which she brought an extra dress because she couldn’t decide what to wear. She pretended to spill a drink on herself, ran to the bathroom, changed clothes, then returned to the date. I can’t imagine what the date must’ve thought. Who carries a change of clothes in her purse?

“I was pulsing with desperation,” Rachel says.

G • She doesn’t specify, but I don’t think this date led to marriage.

They talk about having kids. Nikki thinks she wants to be married. “When I look at Chris now, I kind of see the total package,” she says, calling him “husband material.”

B • She might also want kids. “Maybe it’s just St. Louis, because everyone in St. Louis has kids.”

This would’ve been a good time for a Nikki-Chris couple interview.

•••

G • Nikki and Kerstin arrive at Sawhorse Studios. Nikki meets owner Jason McEntire and makes a joke about the design on his T-shirt looking like a vagina. It doesn’t land. Anyway, she’s here to record a song, and she’s super excited. “It’s like I’m Batkid, and they’re giving me the city, and I get to pretend like I’m a superhero. I am living a dream.”

B • Nikki’s very patient friend Anya Marina, who was one of her openers in September at the Factory, plays guitar. Nikki has a hard time adjusting to the recording process. “This isn’t going well,” she says.

G • Chris arrives and gives Nikki the confidence boost she needs. He offers words of encouragement. He supports her hopes and dreams. He's husband material!

B • “I’m pretty horned-up for it,” she says. That’s so Glaze.

G • We hear a clean take of her song, and the lyrics are very relationship-y and seemingly written in direct response to her earlier talks with Chris. “I do not see how you couldn’t trust me,” she sings.

“I definitely am a better singer than Bob Dylan … is now.” She wheezes a few incomprehensible Dylan lyrics. “Like, that’s not good!”

B • Was Dylan ever held up as a beacon of great voices? I don’t think so.

•••

G • Another brief scene with Kerstin and Nikki in her apartment bathroom, going through the drawer we saw last week. Today’s find: a “rogue tampon” (unused), covered with spray tan and hair. It goes into the trash. I hope they continue to Marie Kondo this single drawer for the next five episodes.

•••

G • It’s time for the Auntie Shower! In City Museum’s second-floor Vault Room, the family is setting up tables and chairs. Julie is directing tablecloth placement. She pulls out a long garland of stuffed onesies and searches for the perfect spot to display it.

“If I ever have a baby shower or a wedding, I don’t want my mom to even be there,” Nikki says. “My mom likes to be frazzled.”

B • Julie seems like the kind of person I do want at an event to make sure everything is perfect. But she can leave the ghost babies at home.

G • Lauren and Matt arrive with their kids, who have the cutest names: Poppy and Arlo.

Nikki explains that in high school, she was jealous of Lauren. “My personality is the way it is because I needed to find other ways for people to like me because I just felt so un-Lauren-like,” she says.

B • Nikki tells her sister how amazing she looks. “You make me want to be pregnant,” she says. Chris shows up, and she greets him with, “Oh my god, there’s so many babies here.” He doesn’t turn and run — a good sign.

G • Lauren’s colleague asks Nikki if she wants to have children. Chris glances at her from another table. She explains that she always felt like she had to choose between her career and a family, but being back in St. Louis has made her realize she may be able to have it all.

•••

B • At E.J. and Julie’s house, Nikki is trying to stretch a pair of boots by putting bags of water in them in the freezer. Because of her bunions. This is the least most-personal information we’ve learned about her so far.

G • Nikki connects her phone to the Bluetooth speaker and plays her new song. She’s nervous for her dad to hear because he’s “very critical.”

B • E.J. looks impressed and nods along. “It sounds good,” he says as he taps his hand on the sofa. He’s proud. Nikki beams.

G • “When your harshest critic with his amazing voice likes something, it gives me hope that, like, the masses could like it,” she says. Julie agrees. I also agree — the parts we heard were pretty good.

B • It’s about putting in those 10,000 hours of practice, Nikki says. Only 9,983 hours to go.

•••

B • Nikki talked a lot about babies and marriage this week, but you know who didn’t weigh in? Chris. The only interview with him focused on his huge biceps. Some drama was set up that didn’t pay off at all. We’ll have to see if it’s a theme that continues.

G • I do feel like this episode could be teeing up something bigger — like an official relationship declaration. Especially because of Nikki’s song, which seemed to have been written specifically for Chris’ ears. That’s what I’m hoping for, anyway. I’m rooting for these two!

B • And it’s still fun seeing St. Louis on TV. We’re all famous! And I love Cherokee Street; I grew up nearby and used to walk home from the bus stop at Cherokee and Jefferson, so that stretch is close to my heart.

G • A few new landmarks this week were City Hall, Union Station and Six Flags. And City Museum, of course.

B • That brings us to this week’s Earmuffs Count: Maybe because of the kids, and aside from a whopper of an unmentionable moment early on, there were relatively few. Maybe 10?

