‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’ recap 4: Sex jokes and a visit to bird heaven

Post-Dispatch editors Beth O’Malley and Gabe Hartwig provide weekly recaps of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” an E! reality series set in St. Louis. Here’s what happened in Episode 4, titled “Dirty Bird Special?” Beware of spoilers and some adult language. New episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Gabe • Previously on “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” Nikki records an E.J.-approved song. And a baby shower for her sister has Nikki pondering motherhood.

This week’s episode opens with Nikki and roommate/co-host Andrew in the podcast studio and immediately dives into a weighty subject.

Beth • Nikki announces that she loves birds. She does an imitation of a bird. Of all the birds, Andrew says, Nikki reminds him most of a "stalk." A what? Oh, a stork. Nikki puts her head in her hand.

G • Well, she was talking a lot last week about wanting a baby. Storks deliver.

•••

B • Just a few blocks away from Nikki’s Central West End high-rise, we’re at the Pilates Lab, on the ground floor of the 100 Above the Park building. Owner Kristen Davis greets Nikki, who tries to hang her coat on a piece of workout equipment that is definitely not a coat rack.

G • BFF Kerstin, whose Instagram bio says she is the personal training manager at a health club in Kansas City, says her ultimate goal is to get Nikki to love Pilates as much as she does. Nikki’s goal is to be rich enough to have a Pilates studio in her home so Kerstin can work there.

B • Each week, I have to look up Kerstin’s name to make sure I’m spelling it right. And now we add someone named Kristen to the mix! Doubly confusing.

Kerstin guides Nikki through various Pilates moves, providing instruction that is begging for dirty follow-up. Nikki stretches her legs on some kind of resistance band machine and remarks that she’s in her sex position. There are more jokes, but they fly by.

G • I admire Nikki’s restraint; I was expecting something akin to the overly sexualized self-defense class in Episode 2.

B • Finally we get to the real plot: Nikki tells Kerstin that her parents and ex-boyfriend Chris will see her stand-up show together in Chicago. Should she change any of her material to make it less awkward for everyone?

G • Nah — fans are paying to see the Nikki Glaser they know. “I am a lady in the streets and a freak on the stage,” she says, just before using her butt to wipe spray-tan drippings from the white Pilates bench.

•••

B • Speaking of Chris, we see him and Nikki in a quick little interview. She says they’re in a good place now, hanging out a lot. And since she doesn’t want to “catch feelings again,” they aren’t “going all the way.” Chris covers his face, but this is the least blunt way Nikki could have revealed that they’re not having S-E-X. It has been two years, she says. But who’s counting, he says. Nikki is — she knows the exact date.

G • Chris’ facial expressions fill me with delight. He is always visibly charmed by Nikki and also horrified by what comes out of her mouth.

•••

B • Road trip to Des Peres for a cookout at E.J. and Julie’s house. Out on the deck, Julie is grilling chicken and vegan burgers. The spread also includes deviled eggs and potato salad. Andrew is in heaven.

G • I spy Aldi store-brand cooking spray sitting on the grill. I didn’t think it was possible for me to like Julie any more.

B • At the dinner table, Nikki points out a crumb on her mom’s lip; before wiping it away, Julie says, “I wanted it there.” Chris bursts into giggles and looks at Nikki, who confesses that she stole that line from her mom and used it constantly.

G • Chris recalls Julie’s “catchphrase phase,” when she called everyone “bitches.” Her latest thing is to follow a “devastating” statement with “Just kidding!”

B • They’re all so cute, and the banter is incredibly relatable.

G • Out of nowhere and in the same tone you’d use to reveal a dire medical diagnosis, Nikki turns to Chris and asks what he would think about having birds someday. He’d be such a good bird dad. Nikki reiterates that she loves birds because she is not unlike a bird herself: “They are sweet, scared, very quick and jittery.”

B • Nikki apparently won $125,000 for a Chicago bird sanctuary on the celebrity edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” When she answered a question incorrectly — and screamed “Noooo! Noooooooo! Noooooooooooo!” — she was allowed to continue playing anyway, since the prize money was for charity.

G • Two seemingly unrelated storylines merge. When Nikki & Co. visit Chicago for her show, she wants to visit her bird beneficiaries, whom she selected using a complex process that involved Googling “bird rescue.”

B • E.J. reminisces about Kiwi, the family’s pet bird whom they would spin on the kitchen table.

G • Kiwi died, but not from that. E.J. says Julie cleaned the bird’s cage with Pine-Sol — which seems to be toxic to birds — and she’s not pleased with him for being so eager to tell that story. “It was bird-er,” Kerstin chirps, making a portmanteau of “bird murder.” Cut to Julie’s flock of taxidermied wild birds on display atop a china hutch.

•••

B • In the Grove, Nikki meets her parents at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea. She and her mom are again wearing the same outfit — cropped denim jacket, black pants. Nikki says she’s turning into her mother, but also that she’s not fighting it.

G • In a flashback, we see them trying on outfits at Goodwill. Julie says she looks adorable. “I look like you!” Nikki replies.

B • “That whole outfit is for the stage,” Julie says. “What stage? Menopause?” Nikki retorts.

G • After coffee, the family takes a stroll down Manchester Avenue and talks about the Chicago show. Julie asks E.J. what makes him uncomfortable when Nikki performs, but he plays it cool: “The more sex, the merrier!” For Julie, it’s jokes about anal sex.

B • Nikki veers toward Beast Butcher & Block. She’d rather see animals being butchered than listen to this conversation.

(And suddenly, they’re walking past Salon Lofts again, just outside Sweetwaters. Ah, editing!)

G • “If she wasn’t my daughter, I probably wouldn’t go see her show,” Julie says. “I go because I love her.” E.J. suggests that’s because of the nuns in her head.

B • I get it — those nuns also live in my head. Catholic education.

G • Nikki says her mom worries about what people think about her and wants her to be liked by everyone. “I have a reputation that I am slutty,” Nikki says. “I’ve only slept with one person the last eight years, and that’s Chris. … People don’t know that all my sex stories are about one person.”

If we could see Chris’ face right now, it would be like 😬.

•••

B • Time to head to Chicago — on what appears to be a private plane. Fancy! In a selfie airport video, Nikki warns us that she’s also dealing with canker sores.

G • On arrival, the group — Nikki, E.J., Julie, Chris, Andrew and another comedian, Emil Wakim — pile into a black van and head to the bird sanctuary. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if the organization used Nikki’s donation to buy an air hockey table? Or to install a pickleball court?

The van winds through a suburban neighborhood.

B • “This is going to be so funny if this is just some guy’s house,” Andrew says with a laugh.

The van pulls into the driveway at some guy’s house.

“This is not what I expected,” Nikki says, speaking for everyone.

G • Karen and Richard Weiner, the directors of A Refuge for Saving the Wildlife, greet the group at the front door. The organization is a no-kill parrot rescue, rehabilitation, education and adoption shelter, its website says. There are more than 60 birds in two rooms, Karen explains in the kitchen.

B • We can hear all 60 of them squawking at once.

“I’m excited to see little birds and look at them and play with them,” Nikki says in an incredibly polite reaction to this situation. One big room is literally wall-to-wall bird cages. Nikki is in bird heaven, and … no one else is.

Chris seems more put off by the possibility that Nikki is a “bird person” than by the sex jokes she tells about him, and he’s “close to being concerned about it.”

G • Karen thanks Nikki for her “Millionaire” money. According to the refuge’s website, its monthly operating expenses are $3,600-$4,500. As Karen holds a cute, fluffy screech owl and a parrot perches on E.J.’s shoulder, Nikki tells Chris: “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had. Truly. No offense.”

•••

B • It’s Oct. 9, and Nikki is backstage at the Vic Theatre in Chicago, applying last-minute Anbesol to her canker sore. Chris takes his seat in the balcony with E.J. and Julie. Bold moves all around.

G • E.J. is taking photos. Chris is wearing his Ludo shirt again. The crowd goes wild as Nikki walks onstage. She opens with an apology to her dad and tells the audience that her parents are in the house.

Then she dives right in, saying all the things that will make her mom uncomfortable.

B • Julie says she can’t bear to look at Chris during the show. Aside from rubbing his face a lot, he actually seems to be doing OK.

G • I’m squirming on their behalf.

B • “You tunnel-vision, and you get through it,” Chris says.

G • After the show, Nikki is backstage eating rice cakes slathered with vegan cream cheese. A guy named Andy, whom the chyron identifies as a “masseuse,” is lotioning her bunions, which I thought was Andrew’s job. E.J., Julie and Chris enter and tell her what a great show it was.

B • Chris, having emerged from his tunnel, explains that there was no eye contact or touching for the duration of the show. “I get teary-eyed hearing about all those other guys,” he says. E.J. laughs.

G • Julie says she blacked out for portions of the show, but the audience seemed to like it. “They like me,” Nikki says. “They really, really like me.”

Later, we see Nikki posing with fans at a meet-and-greet. A woman named Kristen — not to be confused with Kristen from Pilates Lab; this episode has a great many Kristens — presents Nikki with a dog collar decorated with Taylor Swift’s face.

B • E.J. says watching Nikki interact with her fans makes him emotional. He recalls that his mom took him to Chicago to see Phyllis Diller perform live when he was 9. “My mother would just be going crazy to see Nikki doing this,” he says.

G • Quips Julie: “She’d love those anal jokes. Just kidding!”

•••

B • Later that night, Nikki and Chris part ways with Julie and E.J. at the hotel elevator. “I haven’t been having sex with Chris because I just didn’t wanna catch feelings,” Nikki says. “But I caught them anyway, so let’s go!”

G • Nikki talks more about her canker sores, but Chris follows her into a hotel room anyway.

B • And the episode is over. Phew. This week’s Earmuffs Count is going to be off the charts. I’ve honestly lost count — the whole Chicago stand-up montage that we saw is a giant earmuff.

G • I tried to keep count, but I wasn’t sure when one Earmuff ended and the next began. So I gave up.

B • A promo for next week teases more singing, a performance Nikki doesn’t want to give and maybe an engagement? At last a conversation about engagement.

G • Now that Nikki has caught feelings and we’ve established where everyone stands on bird ownership, I’d say an engagement is the next logical step. Better watch the Goodwill racks for wedding dresses, just in case.

