What to stream: Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a real-life superhero

Though diminutive in stature, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a larger-than-life figure. She was an icon of the fight for women’s rights and gender equality, known for her brilliant and fiery dissents. She was a real-life superhero.
Ginsburg died Sept. 18 at age 87.
There are two films about the Notorious RBG’s life and career, both worth watching to learn more about her or to simply pay tribute.
For a primer, check out the inspiring, Oscar-nominated 2018 documentary “RBG,” directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen. “RBG” takes a look at the greatest hits of her long career and life through the lens of pop culture. The film features interviews with Ginsburg herself, as well as with family, friends, colleagues and plaintiffs in many of her most important legal cases. It’s the perfect film to learn more about Ginsburg and her impact on the United States and its Constitution.
Stream “RBG” now on Hulu.
The 2019 film “On the Basis of Sex” starred Felicity Jones as Ginsburg as a young lawyer in the early days of her career. Written by RBG’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman and directed by Mimi Leder, the film isn’t just a legal drama but a touching portrait of Ginsburg’s loving and equal marriage to Martin Ginsburg. The film showcases the gender discrimination Ginsburg experienced and the challenges she faced finding a job despite graduating first in her class from Harvard Law. It culminates with one of her landmark gender equality cases, Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, which she argued in 1972 before the 10th Circuit Court. Ginsburg strategically took on cases with male plaintiffs, in order to argue that gender discrimination affects both men and women.
While “On the Basis of Sex” proves to be in many ways an intimate biopic of Ginsburg’s early life and marriage, it also demonstrates just how influential she was in legally carving out women’s rights and arguing against gender discrimination, effectively shaping the world as we know it.
It’s a worthy watch indeed to go deeper with RBG. Stream it now on Showtime or for a $5.99 rental on AMC Theaters On Demand.
If you just can’t get enough RBG, Kate McKinnon’s impression of the justice on “Saturday Night Live” has become a recurring favorite bit. Check out a compilation of her appearances on “Weekend Update,” featuring her unforgettable catchphrase, “You’ve been Ginsburned”: https://bit.ly/3kzfDfm
Rest in power, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your thoughtful service to this country.
Your viewing guide to the day’s top shows and viral videos.