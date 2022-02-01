What's with this David Letterman guy? Our first review from 40 years ago.

On Feb. 1, 1982, talk show history was made with the debut of "Light Night with David Letterman." It took us about four months to get around to reviewing the show, and here are our first impressions, published June 7, 1982.

What's with this David Letterman guy?

Here is a seemingly normal human being 35 years old, born an Indiana Hoosier, apparently bright, pleasant-enough looking, clean who, for the last four months, has been doing some very strange things on network television, abeit late-night network television. (Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, Channel 5 locally.)

David Letterman is the kind of man who announces Aileen Quinn, the star of "Annie," as a guest and then has a male midget in a curly red-haired wig hop out onto the stage and sit down in the guest chair.

"When my acting career is over," he/she says, "I'd like to get a job demonstrating power tools for Sears."

David Letterman promises us a tour of the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, N.Y., which turns out to be an NBC storeroom just off-stage. Inside, he shows us some of the exhibits: A rotting tube-shaped piece of meat, which he calls the first hot dog ever sold at a baseball game in 1882. A small skeleton with a Yankees cap on it, which he describes as "the kid Babe Ruth " promised to hit the home run for."

David Letterman flies Milton Pitts to New York from Washington, where his duties include cutting President Reagan's hair. And just to prove it, Milton has brought along some of the imperial trimmings, which he dumps on Letterman's desk. "This is what network television is for," Letterman proclaims.

"Late Night with David Letterman," the official name of this quad-weekly lunacy, is the strangest, silliest, most bizarre, most unpredictable, sometimes most puzzling and funniest show on the air. Television has not seen such raucous goings-on since Steve Allen stopped being original and started trying to convince the public that he was America's liberal intellectual Renaissance man and that his wife was talented. But enough of the past.

Letterman, his producer Barry Sand and his staff of writers (led by his girlfriend, Merrill Markoe) are cranking out original comedy. It is comedy built, first and foremost, on a healthy if paradoxical disrespect for network television in particular and everything else in general.

One of the most brilliant bits I've ever seen on any show, much less a so-called talk show, was an interview Letterman did with a guy who had taken his family on a vacation in their car. If that's sounds boring, it was, and it was supposed to be. During the interview, some modest special effects created two David Lettermans, one of whom sat politely listening to the guest while the other got up and walked around, talking about how dull and stupid the guy and his story were.

The Letterman crew had managed to use a talk show and television technology to create a slashing and inventive commentary on television talk shows.

Problems remain, even after four months, and they seem to originate within Letterman himself.

He's a wise guy a sharp one, but a wise guy nonetheless. In a casual, matter-of-fact, not-quite-innocent way, he makes fun of things. Everything. His opening monologue often puts down the show itself: "Boy, have we assembled an extravaganza for you tonight," is a frequent prediction, uttered in such a way that you're certain Letterman thinks all this is really too silly to be worth your time and his.

He still has a great deal of trouble with guests, although he's better on some nights than others. In reality, I think the guests are fillers, used to provide Letterman and the writing staff a little breathing room. Coming up with 45 minutes of really good stuff four times a week, I suspect, is impossible. The problem is that Letterman often treats the guests as fillers.

In fairness, that's not always the case. Jerzy Kozinski has made a couple of bright appearances, and a Paul Simon visit became something very special, despite repeated, horribly timed commercial breaks. But poor handling of guests is the rule, not the exception.

Finally, it's pretty tough to tell when a wiseguy's being sincere. Letterman's on-screen personality suggests an attitude of barely tolerant condescension towards just about everything and everyone, even towards some of the ordinary people he finds and films on his frequent forays into the streets of New York. Some of his deadpan cracks seem tinged with cruelty, and audiences seem encouraged to ridicule people just because they talk with an accent.

If Letterman is not mean-spirited in real life he seems like such a nice boy he and his staff need to find a way to communicate it without watering down or dimming the brilliance of his comedy. If he really is mean-spirited, funny or not, people eventually will catch on and, I think, turn against him. In the meantime, watch the show. Comedy has rarely been more inspired.