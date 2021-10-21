WWE’s Drew McIntyre talks St. Louis fans, wielding a sword at the Dome, and his ‘A Star is Born’ moment

“300 days I was champion, collectively, and I don't understand what it's like because there was nobody there when I became champion,” McIntyre said. “I'm very proud of everything that I did during those times; we needed somebody to step up and be the leader. I'm very proud it was me, but I'm still chasing that moment.”

Of St. Louis, McIntyre said, “It’s a huge wrestling market historically. You can tell when somebody is a casual fan, or they really know what they're talking about, and St. Louis is one of those places in my head where the fans have such passion and knowledge. And that's why I'm so happy they're getting this event, because it's for the real wrestling fans. They really do deserve the Royal Rumble match.”

As for his signature sword, McIntyre said St. Louis fans can expect Angela to make an appearance at the Dome in January, as well.

“Oh yeah, the sword is going to be there,” he laughed. “I’ve joked about this a couple of times: It went through TSA the first time and they said the usual, ‘Do you have a laptop or an iPad?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I have this bloody great sword.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, we can't let that in.’ So now the sword flies private; it's waited on hand and foot.”