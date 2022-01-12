YouTube series 'Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip' pays a visit to Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka

Eureka’s own Endangered Wolf Center is the focus of a new episode of “Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip,” a YouTube series aimed at school-age children.
In this episode, called “SUPER CUTE Fox Feeding Time!,” host and wildlife enthusiast Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson visits the center with guest host Nazir Sall, 13, of Cincinnati.
“It was phenomenal,” said Peterson of filming at the center. He spoke in a phone interview from the Florida Keys, where he is filming a show for Brave Wilderness about mosquitoes. “There are so many brilliant women that run the wolf center. We call them the wild wolf women. They’re all so incredibly knowledgeable. They were just unbelievably accommodating to get the content we needed to tell a really good story and promote the work they’ve been doing.”
In the episode, which was filmed in September, Nazir gets a fennec fox to eat out of his hand, shoots close-up video of a maned wolf named Lucky, and wheelbarrows a deer carcass to a red fox habitat, where he watches the wolves approach and then feast.
The episode, which debuted Jan. 8, includes interactions with several wolf center employees, including Stephanie Arne, director of education, and Regina Mossotti, director of animal care and conservation.
Peterson, 40, who grew up in the small town of Newbury, Ohio, catching snakes and turtles in his yard, knew to contact the Endangered Wolf Center about filming an episode because he has known Arne for about 10 years.
He hopes to return to the center to film another show about its African painted dogs, and he would like to approach the World Bird Sanctuary in nearby Valley Park. He studied film at Ohio State University and consults with wildlife experts for his projects.
There are six total episodes of "Wild Field Trip," in which he joins other youth hosts at different venues across the country, having adventures like looking for water snakes, helping hatch a baby alligator, and handling stingrays and sharks. The episodes debut on Saturday mornings on the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel.
Having younger co-hosts helps attract younger viewers, who might imagine careers in conservation or research ways to help animals and the planet, Peterson points out.
“I was about that age when I became enthralled with animals to a degree that it was never going to leave me,” he said.