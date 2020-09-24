The Family Arena in St. Charles announces new 'Lot of Lights' drive-through holiday light experience

The Family Arena in St. Charles is trucking in millions of lights to its parking lot to create a new, drive-through light display, the arena announced Thursday.

The Family Arena’s Lot of Lights starts Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 2.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 2 and will cost $25 per car.

Vehicles will drive through a “massive” tunnel of lights and will go past more than a mile of holiday displays such as a Flying Reindeer School, a Victorian Christmas, a Candyland, a Winter Wonderland, as well as a laser and light show.

Drivers will also be able to tune their radios to a dedicated FM station that will play curated holiday music.

Hours will be 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and holidays. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com and Lotof Lights.com

