The Rep announces new associate artistic director

Reggie D. White has been named associate artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, the organization has announced. White – an actor, director, playwright and arts advocate – succeeds Amelia Acosta Powell in the position.

In a statement, artistic director Hana S. Sharif said that White is an “emerging thought leader” who brings to the Rep “a joyful, innovative and imaginative spirit of collaboration.”

White, whose background includes work Off-Broadway and in regional theater, is directing the Rep's upcoming production of “Side by Side by Sondheim: A Musical Entertainment.” The revue showcasing songs by the late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim begins performances on Jan. 29 and runs through Feb. 19.

“It's been a whirlwind past few weeks,” said White, who appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning drama “The Inheritance,” and whose play “In Case You Hadn't Heard” was produced at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Although he'd been unfamiliar with St. Louis, among the things he's already learned is that “the architecture is kind of incredible. And I'm excited to learn about a new city.”

Indeed, “Side by Side” will mark White's St. Louis directorial debut. The show replaces the previously announced “Putting It Together,” which is also built around Sondheim songs.

“The team at the Rep was really excited, at the end of the year, to examine which revue best spoke to the times,” he said. “'Side by Side' speaks more directly to the lasting legacy that Sondheim wanted to leave. Ultimately, the show is going to be really, really beautiful.”

The Rep season will continue with “Confederates” (Feb. 10-March 5), “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express” (March 17-April 9) and “Gruesome Playground Injuries” (April 14-May 7).

In deciding to join the Rep staff, White said, he was particularly interested in the opportunity to take on “the role of the artist-producer.”

“The Rep is building a reputation not just as the leading theater in the Midwest, but also as a place where plays get developed,” he said.

For more information about the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: 314-968-4925 or repstl.org.