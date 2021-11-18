The Rep announces new managing director

Danny Williams has been named the new managing director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. He replaces Mark Bernstein, who is retiring after more than 30 years in the position.
Williams most recently served as senior director of finance and administration at New York's Public Theater.
In a statement, he said that he is "thrilled and honored to be joining the incredible staff of the Rep."
Hana S. Sharif, artistic director of the Rep, said that she "could not be more excited to partner with Danny to shape the future" of the organization.
The Rep conducted a national search to find Bernstein's successor. Williams will assume his new role effective Jan. 10.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
