"The Whale," the stage drama that inspired the recent film starring Brendan Fraser, will be part of the 16th St. Louis Actors' Studio season.

Also slated to be presented at the Gaslight Theater are three other plays, including the Tony Award-winning drama "Copenhagen," and the annual LaBute New Theater Festival.

The schedule:

Oct. 6-22: "Dr. Ride's American Beach House" by Liza Birkenmeier, set on a St. Louis rooftop on the eve of astronaut Sally Ride's historic flight. Directed by Annamaria Pileggi.

Dec. 1-10: "Barrymore" by William Luce, revolving around legendary actor John Barrymore as he prepares to make a comeback. Directed by Erin Kelley.

Feb. 9-25: "Copenhagen," Michael Frayn's drama about atomic scientists on opposite sides of World War II. Directed by Wayne Salomon.

April 5-21: "The Whale," Samuel D. Hunter's tale of a morbidly obese recluse who is coming to terms with his life. The role won Fraser an Oscar for best actor. Directed by William Roth.

In addition, the festival named for playwright Neil LaBute will return in July 2024 and once again showcase new work.

For more information: stlas.org.