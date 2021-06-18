These boots are made for waddling: Elderly St. Louis Zoo penguin gets custom kicks

Veterinarians took a look and saw Enrique had developed larger, thicker callouses at the bottom of his feet, which can happen with arthritis. They treated Enrique with a variety of medicines and topical sprays and creams to see what would help. But the topical stuff would wash off every time he hopped in the water for a swim, and reapplying it took the keepers’ time away from other penguins.

“We started thinking outside the box,” said Johnson, “and that’s where the boots come in.”

At a previous institution where he worked, Johnson had seen swans with similar feet issues that had similar boots made for them. A penguin with a molting issue also got a custom wetsuit so as to not get too cold while swimming.

St. Louis Zoo staff are used to “MacGyvering” equipment for animals — whether it’s boots for birds or old fire hoses or barrels for swinging primates. For some smaller birds, ones that weigh 20 or 30 grams, they may make leg splints from paper clips or the shaft of a cotton swab, said Chinnadurai. “There are no (traditional) materials for tiny little legs,” he said.