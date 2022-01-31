Three St. Louis art nonprofits receive unexpected $3 million from local artist's estate

Three nonprofit St. Louis arts organizations are happily making plans on how to spend an unexpected nearly $3 million gift from a local artist who died in December 2020.

Louetta A. Buechler, 80, of Twin Oaks, left the money to Craft Alliance in St. Louis, Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, and the St. Louis Artists’ Guild in Clayton.

“While she has been a loyal member and supporter of each organization for more than a decade, her generous gift came as an incredible surprise to all three,” according to a statement from the groups, issued Monday.

The gift will be divided equally among the organizations, and is among the largest any of them has ever received. The money will be issued in several installments this year.

Buechler, whose close friends called her Lou, made colorful abstract paintings in her garage studio and participated in artists guild shows and classes. According to an online obituary, she had no immediate survivors and was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She was a gardener for her condo association and loved travel, gardening, music, sewing and art. The groups were unsure what she did for a living.

“From what I could tell, she was well-liked but not well-known,” said Mark Witzling, executive director of Craft Alliance, who did not know her personally. “We have seen some of her artwork, and it’s beautiful.”

Craft Alliance runs at a budget of just under $2 million, so the donation is “extremely meaningful and valuable,” he said. The organization recently announced the opening of a new print and paper studio and art space, to open this summer. “This will help us to do more to bring more craft to the community. We do a lot of community work with schools and organizations that otherwise don’t have access to the arts,” said Witzling.

The other arts organizations were equally thrilled. Lauren Ross, the executive director of Laumeier Sculpture Park, said that before the pandemic, the park’s operating budget was just under $2 million. Now, it’s about $1.5 million. “This gift from Louetta would have been welcome at any time. The fact that it's coming now after two very, very challenging, years seems especially fortuitous.”

Ross also did not know Buechler personally, and notes that the park would not exist without the generous donation of land from the Laumeier family. “I really appreciate that she decided to direct this gift to three organizations that are relatively small compared to others in the region. I’d like to think she knew that her dollars would have a greater impact.”

Buechler participated in shows and classes at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild, including a members exhibition in 2019.

“We are thankful for her extraordinary gift and that she found meaningful opportunities for regional artists at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild,” guild executive director Kathryn Nahorski said in a statement. “ Her generosity ensures our vibrant programming for future generations.”

Each organization relies on public and private support, including from the Arts and Education Council; the Regional Arts Commission; and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

Updated at 2:05 p.m. with new quotes from Laumeier Sculpture Park executive director.

