Tickets for Circus Flora, with underground St. Louis theme, go on sale Tuesday

Circus Flora presents 'The Case of the Missing Bellhop'

Les Kimes who plays Cousin Grumpy with the Pork Chop Review rehearses parts of his act with Big Mac the pig for Circus Flora's upcoming show "The Case of the Missing Bellhop" on Friday, April 13 2018, in their new home under the Big Top in Grand Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Tickets for Circus Flora will go on sale Tuesday, and directors on Thursday also announced details of this season’s show: “The Quest for the Innkeeper’s Cask.”

The 36th season will start June 9 and run through July 3 under the Big Top in Grand Center.

The show’s story takes place in the caves underneath St. Louis, as the troupe “seeks an ancient relic, rumored to have mystical powers, and believed to be somewhere beneath the city’s streets.”

But they encounter obstacles and booby traps in their quest to find it.

“There’s so much intrigue around the caves, which makes them the perfect place to find the sort of magic that Circus Flora is delighted to provide,” said Jack Marsh, the show’s artistic director, in a statement. He creates the show each year with his mother, Cecil MacKinnon.

The pandemic has disrupted and postponed the last two seasons, and this marks a return to a typical June season.

Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit circusflora.org.

