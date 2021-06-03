 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale Friday for immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to St. Louis this fall
Tickets on sale Friday for immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to St. Louis this fall

Tickets go on sale Friday for an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit coming to St. Louis this fall.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will come to the grounds of the St. Louis Galleria from Sept. 16 to Nov. 7.

The exhibition is like walking into a Van Gogh painting; it includes more than 300 of his works delivered to viewers through cutting-edge projection technology. The exhibit was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.

“Using the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes,” according to an exhibit description.

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit vangoghstlouis.com

