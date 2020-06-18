You are the owner of this article.
Topgolf in Chesterfield to reopen Monday
Topgolf in Chesterfield to reopen Monday

Stoms moving toward the area

A gust front arrives in Chesterfield over Topgolf Tuesday. Storms and high winds are expected for the St. Louis area today. A severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Topgolf in Chesterfield will reopen Monday with new guidelines and requirements that guests wear masks, the sports entertainment venue announced Thursday.

The outdoor hitting bays will be open with 11 feet from tee to tee, and for a limited time, there won’t be a fee to reserve a bay online.

They will limit bay capacity to six people and six-foot social distancing markers will be placed in common areas, and the venue, game screens, golf clubs and balls will be regularly disinfected.

Topgolf has been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit topgolf.com/us/st-louis/

