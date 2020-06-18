Topgolf in Chesterfield to reopen Monday

Topgolf in Chesterfield will reopen Monday with new guidelines and requirements that guests wear masks, the sports entertainment venue announced Thursday.

The outdoor hitting bays will be open with 11 feet from tee to tee, and for a limited time, there won’t be a fee to reserve a bay online.

They will limit bay capacity to six people and six-foot social distancing markers will be placed in common areas, and the venue, game screens, golf clubs and balls will be regularly disinfected.

Topgolf has been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit topgolf.com/us/st-louis/

