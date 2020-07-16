Tower Grove Park announces 'carless days' in the park

Tower Grove Park, which had closed its roads during the pandemic and reopened most in late June, on Thursday announced scheduled “carless days” in the park.

The closures will mostly be in the eastern portion of the park, but will also include the west end. The carless days will extend from July 27-30 and during selected days in August, September and October.

“This experiment recognizes both a new understanding of pedestrian-only access seen globally, and the local community’s requests to extend the closures from this past spring,” the park announced on its blog.

The 289-acre Victorian park has been an even more popular spot for bicyclists, walkers, runners and families in recent months. Some people with mobility issues were concerned about access issues during the closures.

The road closures will include Northeast Drive, Main Drive and Southeast Drive from just inside the South Grand Boulevard entrance to Humboldt Circle. Tower Grove Avenue and Center Cross will remain open to vehicle traffic.