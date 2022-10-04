 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tower Grove Park gets National Park Service grant to restore four historic pavilions

Tower Grove Park has received a $500,000 grant to refurbish four historic Victorian pavilions, and is working to raise money to match the grant to begin the restoration work, park officials announced Tuesday.

The Old Carriage, Humboldt South, Cypress South, and Lily Pond pavilions are expected to be restored. They were all built between 1871 and 1873, and are part of a collection of 11 historic pavilions in the park.

In 2021, the park completed $1.2 million in restoration work, funded by private donors, to the Turkish and Old Playground pavilions. The work included new architectural lighting.

The Save America’s Treasures grant is from the National Park Service, which along with partner agencies recently announced $24.25 million in awards to find 80 projects around the country.

“We are extremely excited to have this important award which is another important step in the execution of our 2017 community-led master plan,” park executive director Bill Reininger said in a statement.



