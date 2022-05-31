Tower Grove Park prepares its goodbye to 'Keebler Elf Tree'

Tower Grove Park and its visitors are preparing to say goodbye to an old friend: a gnarly catalpa tree.

The tree, also known as the “Keebler Elf Tree” for the elves that surely must enter and exit the tree through the narrow O-shaped gap in its trunk, is decaying and cannot be saved, the park announced via social media Tuesday.

The St. Louis city park’s arborists estimate it is between 75 and 100 years old, spokesman David Lauber said.

It stands alongside a path just southeast of the red and white striped Turkish Pavilion, which is near the park’s central roundabout.

The park encourages visitors to come by and visit the tree to leave mementos and notes and is planning a public farewell on June 9. “Catalpa Farewell: A Toast to A Special Tree” will be held at 4 p.m. A story and craft time for kids starts at 9:30 a.m.

Artist hours will be held starting at 2 p.m., and artists are invited to draw, sketch or paint the tree. Local artists will also have works for sale.

“Our forestry team has spent countless hours evaluating the condition of the tree as well as working on ways to keep it alive and thriving,” said the announcement.

A brace holding up a branch was first installed on the south end of the tree in 2019, and other branches that failed were removed last year. Another large branch on the north end is also failing and the trunk has “extensive hardwood decay.” They considered removing a branch that hangs over the walking path, but doing so would likely hurt the tree more.

More branches could fall and pose a safety risk, park officials say.

“This was not a decision that Tower Grove Park has taken lightly, and our arborists have explored all possible options,” the post read.

The tree will be removed later this summer, and park officials hope to salvage as much wood as possible and work with artisans to create art and other items from it.

A 2018 story in the Post-Dispatch about hidden attractions in the park said the tree was "a popular stop for visitors because of its gothic/spooky vibe. The late Bob Cassilly had wanted to move this northern catalpa tree to the City Museum."

Early Wednesday afternoon, nearby residents Jerrold Ellis, 66, and Fran Ferris, 55, decided to walk to the park and visit the catalpa. Fran posed for a picture in front of the tree, surrounded by green plastic barriers and orange construction cones strung with yellow caution tape.

“I’ve been coming to this tree since I was a kid,” said Ellis, who, like Ferris, grew up nearby. “I remember when it started to get wild like this,” she said.

They were sad to see it go, and wondered how old it was.

“When they take it down, they can count the rings to find out,” Ellis said.

