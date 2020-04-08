Tower Grove Pride festival postponed to Aug. 29

ST. LOUIS — The Tower Grove Pride festival in Tower Grove Park has been postponed to Aug. 29 because of the coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday.
The festival was scheduled to be held June 27.
Pride festivals are typically held in June or the last weekend in June to mark the 1969 riots in New York City following a police raid at The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, that led to days of demonstrations.
Several June Pride festivities have been postponed or canceled around the country. No announcement has been made about Pride St. Louis in downtown St. Louis or the St. Charles Pride Festival.
For more information, visit www.towergrovepride.com.
Photos from 2019 Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Tower Grove Pride
Show us your PRIDE, St. Louis
Upload a photo showing your proud support for PRIDE. Grand prize winner will receive a $200 Shark Bar STL gift card and two Cardinals Pride Ni…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.