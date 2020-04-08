You are the owner of this article.
Tower Grove Pride festival postponed to Aug. 29
Tower Grove Pride festival postponed to Aug. 29

Tower Grove Pride

Drag queen Roxie Valentine performs at Tower Grove Pride in Tower Grove Park on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

ST. LOUIS — The Tower Grove Pride festival in Tower Grove Park has been postponed to Aug. 29 because of the coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival was scheduled to be held June 27.

Pride festivals are typically held in June or the last weekend in June to mark the 1969 riots in New York City following a police raid at The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, that led to days of demonstrations.

Several June Pride festivities have been postponed or canceled around the country. No announcement has been made about Pride St. Louis in downtown St. Louis or the St. Charles Pride Festival. 

For more information, visit www.towergrovepride.com.

Photos from 2019 Pride

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

