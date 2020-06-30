You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tram rides to the top of Gateway Arch to resume July 8
0 comments

Tram rides to the top of Gateway Arch to resume July 8

Subscribe for $3 for three months
ARCH TRAM REOPENS

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2017 - Kristin Taylor of Poplar Bluff, and her son, Abel Taylor, 2, look out the windows Wednesday at the top of the Gateway Arch. Tram rides to the top resumed Wednesday. The rides have been unavailable since late November, as part of the project renovating the Arch grounds so the tram motors could be replaced. ©Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

 photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

St. Louis will seem a little like St. Louis again, as it will be possible to take a tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch starting Wednesday, July 8.

The documentary showings about the building of the arch and outdoor programming from the National Park Service will start again too, the Gateway Arch National Park also announced Tuesday.

The museum and visitor center reopened earlier this month after closing March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The grounds have remained open.

Face coverings will be required for tram riders ages 9 and up, and disposable ones can be purchased at The Arch Store for $1. Guests who cannot wear them for medical reasons are exempt. Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family or group, and solo visitors will get their own car and windows. Visitors will have to take in their view quickly–they’re limiting the time at the observation deck to no more than ten minutes.

Visitors will see plastic coverings below the deck windows and plexiglas barriers between grouped windows. Workers will periodically disinfect the tram cars and handrails as well as surfaces and windows at the top.

Free timed ticket reservations are required to enter the Arch museum and facility. Tickets for the tram ride and the documentary are also required and can be bought online or by phone beginning Monday. For more information, visit gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports