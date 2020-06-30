Tram rides to the top of Gateway Arch to resume July 8

St. Louis will seem a little like St. Louis again, as it will be possible to take a tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch starting Wednesday, July 8.

The documentary showings about the building of the arch and outdoor programming from the National Park Service will start again too, the Gateway Arch National Park also announced Tuesday.

The museum and visitor center reopened earlier this month after closing March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The grounds have remained open.

Face coverings will be required for tram riders ages 9 and up, and disposable ones can be purchased at The Arch Store for $1. Guests who cannot wear them for medical reasons are exempt. Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family or group, and solo visitors will get their own car and windows. Visitors will have to take in their view quickly–they’re limiting the time at the observation deck to no more than ten minutes.

Visitors will see plastic coverings below the deck windows and plexiglas barriers between grouped windows. Workers will periodically disinfect the tram cars and handrails as well as surfaces and windows at the top.