Tram rides to the top of the Gateway Arch resume Tuesday
Arch museum reopens to visitors

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has a look at the Mississippi River from the observation deck of the Gateway Arch, guided by Superintendent Michael Ward on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, as the new Arch museum opens to visitors. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Starting Tuesday, you can once again ride the tram to the top of the Gateway Arch.

Limited access started at 10 a.m. to those who have reservations.

Face coverings are required for riders 9 and up, with exemptions for medical reasons, and tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family or group. People can look down from the 630-foot structure for no longer than ten minutes.

The tram rides were supposed to resume in early July, but were postponed because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

Reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets for the tram ride are $8-$12 and can be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410.

Entrance to the Gateway Arch Visitor Center and Museum is free but will temporarily require a reservation and timed-entry ticket.

